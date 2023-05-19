Safa told to pay up or look for venue for Bafana game

Bafana Bafana’s final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco could be moved away from FNB Stadium over a pay dispute involving the South African Football Association (Safa) and Stadium Management SA (SMSA), Sowetan has established.
While SMSA MD Bertie Grobbelaar would not confirm if the match, set for June 12, would be taking place at Soccer City, it is understood the stadium management company has told Safa it must settle an outstanding debt of about R1,5m to secure the venue.
The money is apparently being owed from previous matches that SMSA – which manages FNB, Orlando, Dobsonville and Rand Stadiums – helped Safa to stage. The company also allocated some of its facilities for national teams to use as training venues, and the owed amount – according to sources who cannot be named because they are not allowed to speak on the matter – is culminative of all services rendered.
In March, Bafana hosted Liberia at Orlando Stadium, drawing 2-2. They also faced Sierra Leone at FNB Stadium last year, while the Africa Nations Championship qualifier against Angola was staged at the Dobsonville Stadium. SA’s junior national teams also played and trained at the SMSA-managed venues.
“These costs are inclusive of all national sides, and they’ve all been busy since last year. Unfortunately, Safa didn’t live up to their promise of settling the debt, so the SMSA people are not budging. They want their money first before they can avail FNB to host Morocco,” said one of our sources.
Contacted for comment, Grobbelaar did not deny nor confirm if the match would be at FNB, although Sowetan understands he informed Safa he wanted the debt settled first. “I require a meeting with the Safa CEO [Lydia Monyepao] first before I can speak on this matter. Just give me an opportunity to meet with her tomorrow [today] then we can have a way forward,” Grobbelaar told Sowetan.
Monyepao could not be reached for comment as her phone rang unanswered.
Last month, Safa reported it had suffered a R2,9m financial loss from last year. The association is also reported to be financially unhealthy as it considers more retrenchments, something said to have been one of the reasons for former CEO Tebogo Motlanthe’s abrupt departure.
This week, Safa announced it had renewed a sponsorship deal with Castle Larger, although the value of the said sponsorship was not made public.
Safa told to pay up or look for venue for Bafana game
SA v Morocco to be moved from Soccer City unless R1,5m debt is settled
Image: Alon Skuy
