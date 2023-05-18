“Lebohang Maboe missed an incredible part of this season and he was one of the players of last season where he played almost every single match, Rivaldo Coetzee has also missed most parts of this season.
“Abubeker Nassir has missed most parts of the season, we had Abdelmounaim Boutouil missing most parts of the season and he only came now, and we had injuries to Grant Kekana, Gaston Surino, who has the highest number of assists for the team.”
Mokwena praised the players for consistency.
“We had a number of injuries but we kept on going to be able to do what we have done, play the way we have played and show the consistency we have shown. It is incredible what this group of players has done and I am proud of them and to be their coach.”
‘The club will respond shortly,’ says Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena on wantaway Andile Jali
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Wantaway midfielder Andile Jali was conspicuous by his absence when Mamelodi Sundowns celebrated lifting their sixth successive championship title at Loftus on Tuesday.
Jali, who wore the captain’s armband at certain stages of his career at Sundowns, stopped training at the club’s base at Chloorkop a few weeks ago, apparently to force a move.
When he stopped training, the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana midfielder had featured in 12 DStv Premiership matches, two in the MTN8 and one in the Nedbank Cup tournament.
Asked about Jali’s absence from the celebrations, Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena was tight-lipped.
“The club will respond very shortly, it is a club matter.”
Though he did not want to comment on Jali, Mokwena said he is happy with the squad when quizzed on whether he will venture into the transfer market.
“I am happy with the squad we have, because it is a good squad with good players who have shown greater potential to still improve,” he said.
“There is so much room to improve. When you think about what this group of players have done, you even forget Peter Shalulile missed half the season because he is the top goalscorer, he only joined us in December.
