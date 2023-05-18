×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Davids trusts Birds, Arrows to do well in final games

Maritzburg need both to win to live another day in the top flight

18 May 2023 - 08:40
Neville Khoza Journalist
Ali Meza of Maritzburg United celebrates goal during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United on 16 May 2023 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Ali Meza of Maritzburg United celebrates goal during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United on 16 May 2023 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

While Maritzburg United chairman Kadodia has expressed fear that there could be skulduggery in the relegation dogfight at the weekend, coach Fadlu Davids says he is confident Golden Arrows and Swallows will be professional enough in their final matches.

The Team of Choice are hoping that Arrows, who visit Chippa United and Swallows, who host Marumo Gallants, will do them a favour by winning their matches for them to survive.

Kadodia voiced his displeasure at the PSL's schedule which forced Maritzburg to conclude their programme on Tuesday when they drew 1-1 with Mamelodi Sundowns. Surprise Ralani scored for Downs while Ali Meza came off the bench to clinch what could prove a crucial point for the KZN side.

Unlike his chairman, Davids insisted he won't be having any sleepless nights as he trusts both Arrows and Swallows to go for wins against Maritzburg's fellow relegation candidates.

"Arrows are a professional team, professional players want to get into the top eight," Davids told the media after the Sundowns match. Swallows' form in the last couple of games has been outstanding and they want to push for the top eight as well. I have full faith that both teams will be pushing for a win.

"It is just unfortunate that these things come out because we are not playing at the same time and what happened in the Motsepe Foundation Championship promotion fight leaves a bitter taste and ignites unnecessary talks.

"But I'm fully convinced even the [Arrows] chair lady [Mato Madlala] will make sure they are professional and Swallows chairman David Mogashoa will do it as well to be professional to qualify for the top eight because it is huge for the club to be in the top eight.

"I don't have any fear, because we are not playing and after what happened in the Motsepe Foundation Championship... everybody will be watching."

He was referring to Kwanele Kopo of Pretoria Callies, commenting about his players' poor effort in their 4-0 loss to eventual NFD winners Polokwane City at the weekend. 

Davids, who will not be watching the matches on Saturday as he will be traveling to the United Kingdom for his Uefa Pro coaching licence, said if there that they dropped to the playoffs, they will take it on the chin.

"I'm not sure if one point is enough [for safety], everybody talks about 30 points to be safe and we have achieved that, but if there is a possibility that we go into playoffs, we will take that on," he said

Fixtures (all at 3pm)

Saturday: AmaZulu v Pirates, Moses Mabhida; Chippa v Arrows, Nelson Mandela Bay; Chiefs v CPT, FNB; Swallows v Gallants, Dobsonville, Sekhukhune v SuperSport, Peter Mokaba, Bay v Royal, King Zwelithini.

Devoted Marema happy for return to Premiership

Normally players’ salaries are slashed by a significant percentage when their teams get relegated but when you are a Puleng Marema you get an ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Sundowns’ mission now is to land the 'big one' – Kekana

After clinching his second DStv Premiership title with Mamelodi Sundowns, defender Grant Kekana has warned nothing will distract them now from laying ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Maritzburg boss wary of possible fraud in relegation dogfight

Maritzburg United chairperson Farouk Kadodia is fearful of sinister forces in the final matches of the DStv Premiership especially in the relegation ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Marumo owner denies knowledge of 'R2,000 bonus' rejected by players

Marumo Gallants owner Abram Sello says he was shocked to learn of his players’ strike yesterday, insisting he owes nobody, and that the club remains ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha, her father, Thabo Bester and five other accused appear in ...
Environmentalists are stopping SA’s development': Mantashe