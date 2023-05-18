Davids trusts Birds, Arrows to do well in final games

While Maritzburg United chairman Kadodia has expressed fear that there could be skulduggery in the relegation dogfight at the weekend, coach Fadlu Davids says he is confident Golden Arrows and Swallows will be professional enough in their final matches.
The Team of Choice are hoping that Arrows, who visit Chippa United and Swallows, who host Marumo Gallants, will do them a favour by winning their matches for them to survive.
Kadodia voiced his displeasure at the PSL's schedule which forced Maritzburg to conclude their programme on Tuesday when they drew 1-1 with Mamelodi Sundowns. Surprise Ralani scored for Downs while Ali Meza came off the bench to clinch what could prove a crucial point for the KZN side.
Unlike his chairman, Davids insisted he won't be having any sleepless nights as he trusts both Arrows and Swallows to go for wins against Maritzburg's fellow relegation candidates.
"Arrows are a professional team, professional players want to get into the top eight," Davids told the media after the Sundowns match. Swallows' form in the last couple of games has been outstanding and they want to push for the top eight as well. I have full faith that both teams will be pushing for a win.
"It is just unfortunate that these things come out because we are not playing at the same time and what happened in the Motsepe Foundation Championship promotion fight leaves a bitter taste and ignites unnecessary talks.
"But I'm fully convinced even the [Arrows] chair lady [Mato Madlala] will make sure they are professional and Swallows chairman David Mogashoa will do it as well to be professional to qualify for the top eight because it is huge for the club to be in the top eight.
"I don't have any fear, because we are not playing and after what happened in the Motsepe Foundation Championship... everybody will be watching."
He was referring to Kwanele Kopo of Pretoria Callies, commenting about his players' poor effort in their 4-0 loss to eventual NFD winners Polokwane City at the weekend.
Davids, who will not be watching the matches on Saturday as he will be traveling to the United Kingdom for his Uefa Pro coaching licence, said if there that they dropped to the playoffs, they will take it on the chin.
"I'm not sure if one point is enough [for safety], everybody talks about 30 points to be safe and we have achieved that, but if there is a possibility that we go into playoffs, we will take that on," he said
Fixtures (all at 3pm)
Saturday: AmaZulu v Pirates, Moses Mabhida; Chippa v Arrows, Nelson Mandela Bay; Chiefs v CPT, FNB; Swallows v Gallants, Dobsonville, Sekhukhune v SuperSport, Peter Mokaba, Bay v Royal, King Zwelithini.
Davids trusts Birds, Arrows to do well in final games
Maritzburg need both to win to live another day in the top flight
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
While Maritzburg United chairman Kadodia has expressed fear that there could be skulduggery in the relegation dogfight at the weekend, coach Fadlu Davids says he is confident Golden Arrows and Swallows will be professional enough in their final matches.
The Team of Choice are hoping that Arrows, who visit Chippa United and Swallows, who host Marumo Gallants, will do them a favour by winning their matches for them to survive.
Kadodia voiced his displeasure at the PSL's schedule which forced Maritzburg to conclude their programme on Tuesday when they drew 1-1 with Mamelodi Sundowns. Surprise Ralani scored for Downs while Ali Meza came off the bench to clinch what could prove a crucial point for the KZN side.
Unlike his chairman, Davids insisted he won't be having any sleepless nights as he trusts both Arrows and Swallows to go for wins against Maritzburg's fellow relegation candidates.
"Arrows are a professional team, professional players want to get into the top eight," Davids told the media after the Sundowns match. Swallows' form in the last couple of games has been outstanding and they want to push for the top eight as well. I have full faith that both teams will be pushing for a win.
"It is just unfortunate that these things come out because we are not playing at the same time and what happened in the Motsepe Foundation Championship promotion fight leaves a bitter taste and ignites unnecessary talks.
"But I'm fully convinced even the [Arrows] chair lady [Mato Madlala] will make sure they are professional and Swallows chairman David Mogashoa will do it as well to be professional to qualify for the top eight because it is huge for the club to be in the top eight.
"I don't have any fear, because we are not playing and after what happened in the Motsepe Foundation Championship... everybody will be watching."
He was referring to Kwanele Kopo of Pretoria Callies, commenting about his players' poor effort in their 4-0 loss to eventual NFD winners Polokwane City at the weekend.
Davids, who will not be watching the matches on Saturday as he will be traveling to the United Kingdom for his Uefa Pro coaching licence, said if there that they dropped to the playoffs, they will take it on the chin.
"I'm not sure if one point is enough [for safety], everybody talks about 30 points to be safe and we have achieved that, but if there is a possibility that we go into playoffs, we will take that on," he said
Fixtures (all at 3pm)
Saturday: AmaZulu v Pirates, Moses Mabhida; Chippa v Arrows, Nelson Mandela Bay; Chiefs v CPT, FNB; Swallows v Gallants, Dobsonville, Sekhukhune v SuperSport, Peter Mokaba, Bay v Royal, King Zwelithini.
Devoted Marema happy for return to Premiership
Sundowns’ mission now is to land the 'big one' – Kekana
Maritzburg boss wary of possible fraud in relegation dogfight
Marumo owner denies knowledge of 'R2,000 bonus' rejected by players
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos