One of the continent's on-form strikers, Fiston Mayele, ensured Marumo Gallants' dream to reach the CAF Confederation Cup final doesn't materialise, inspiring Young African to a 2-1 win over Bahlabane Ba Ntwa at Rustenburg's Royal Bafokeng Stadium last night.
Marumo had suffered a 2-0 defeat in the away leg in Tanzania last week, meaning they lost this Confed semifinal tie 4-1 on aggregate. Ranga Chivaviro netted what ended up a mere consolation for Marumo in stoppage time. Marumo have to immediately switch focus to their relegation battle, facing Swallows on Saturday at Dobsonville Stadium.
Yanga broke the deadlock, against the run of play, in the first-half's stoppage time, thanks to Mayele, who was put through by Kennedy Musonda after dispossessing Ayanda Nkili in Marumo's half. Nkili had just entered the fray after replacing injured Olivier Touré. Mayele would turn the provider for the second goal, setting up Musonda in the 62nd minute.
Marumo were handed a huge boost as three of their key men in Celimpilo Ngema, Lesiba Nku and Lebohang Mabotja returned to the line-up after shaking off injuries.
Those who've followed Marumo closely in the Confed Cup would agree their display in the first stanza was uncharacteristically below-par.
Marumo still managed to create two great chances but Nku and Ngema couldn't beat Yanga keeper Djigui Diarra. Ngema's chance came in the 31st minute after he was teed-up by Ranga Chivaviro but Diarra pulled out a brilliant save in a 1v1 situation, using his foot to thwart danger.
Yanga weren't any better as they looked satisfied to absorb the home side's sporadic pressure. The South Africans improved in the second stanza, showing some sense of urgency and managed to pull one back via Chivaviro, his sixth in the tournament.
Mayele ends Marumo's CAF journey
Yanga simply too good as they progress to final
Image: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN
