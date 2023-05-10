SuperSport United goalkeeper Ricardo Goss is bracing for a difficult showdown when they host wounded Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership match at Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace on Saturday (3pm).
With Chiefs heading into the match on the back of the disappointment of losing to Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup semifinal, Goss feels Amakhosi will look to redeem themselves against them.
But with a second-place finish up for grabs and SuperSport desperate to qualify for the CAF Champions League, Goss said they have to be at their best to match Chiefs .
"It is going to be a tough game because we both know what's at stake. We can't ignore that," Goss told Sowetan yesterday during the club media open day.
"We know if we go there and bring our A-game, we give ourselves a chance to win the match. That's what we are going to try and do because we are playing at home and we lost the first leg [to Chiefs].
"Now that they are out of the Nedbank Cup, they will try to push for a Confed Cup place finish, which we are also trying to put ourselves in..."
Whether they go on to finish second or third in the log table, the 29-year-old believes this has been a good season for Matsatsantsa a Pitori after a slow start.
"I think in the last few years it has not been happening for the club to finish in the top four. So it is a positive for the team," he said. "We didn't have a great start to the season, but we slowly got into it and now we've put ourselves in a good spot for the Champions League and the Confederation Cup.
"I think we really grind out results where we thought we would not get and that's because of the team spirit in the team."
SuperSport aim to add to Chiefs' woes
But Goss warns Amakhosi will fight hard for CAF spot
Image: Darren Stewart
