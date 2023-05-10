Hunt not feeling at home in Phokeng as Chiefs visit

With SuperSport United forced to host Kaizer Chiefs in their DStv Premiership match at Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace on Saturday, coach Gavin Hunt is disappointed as he feels they are giving away their home-ground advantage.
SuperSport have been successful at Lucas Moripe Stadium this season as they are unbeaten there, but they were kicked out from the venue because the PSL declared it unsuitable to host professional games.
They then moved to the Tshwane University of Technology Stadium, where in three matches, they collected seven out of nine points.
But having to move to a bigger venue in Rustenburg to accommodate Chiefs’ fans, Hunt is not happy at all.
“It’s very disappointing because we had a lot of success at Lucas Moripe and now we got kicked out there. Okay, we got seven out of nine points at another venue which is fantastic,” Hunt told the media yesterday.
“But it is not the same... I don’t even have a chair to sit on at the new stadium, so it is something that we need to do our best to try and get that stadium back because we should be playing Chiefs at Lucas Moripe on Saturday. That’s my opinion, but it is what it is.”
Hunt also feels moving from one venue to another is destabilising them as they need to play in an environment they are comfortable with.
“It is very destabilising. It is okay if you are a big club like Chiefs and [Orlando] Pirates or [Mamelodi] Sundowns because you take people with you because you are a home team anywhere and wherever you go,” he said.
“But for a team like us, we need to be comfortable in our environment which suits us, you know. Now we move and we have been moving. It is not easy.”
With his side looking to finish second or third this season and qualify for CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup, Hunt added a decision will be made on strengthening the squad.
“Our squad won’t be big enough, no chance. Obviously, there are a lot of decisions being made around the team [whenever the season ends].
“Keeping players, trying to get one or two extra in a few positions because Africa is about having certain players where you can rotate a little bit.”
Fixtures
Saturday: Arrows v AmaZulu, Princess Magogo; CPT v Bay, Cape Town; Maritzburg v Stellenbosch, Harry Gwala; Royal v Swallows, Chatsworth; Galaxy v Chippa, Mbombela; Pirates v Sekhukhune, Orlando; SuperSport v Chiefs, Royal Bafokeng. All matches will kick off at 3pm.
Hunt not feeling at home in Phokeng as Chiefs visit
Need for bigger venue costs Matsatsantsa home advantage
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Fixtures
Saturday: Arrows v AmaZulu, Princess Magogo; CPT v Bay, Cape Town; Maritzburg v Stellenbosch, Harry Gwala; Royal v Swallows, Chatsworth; Galaxy v Chippa, Mbombela; Pirates v Sekhukhune, Orlando; SuperSport v Chiefs, Royal Bafokeng. All matches will kick off at 3pm.
