Soccer

Underdogs' tag could work in Marumo's favour - Mohomi

Fancied Pyramids could be in for a shock in Confed clash

21 April 2023 - 11:16
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Lucky Mohomi of Marumo Gallants during the DStv Premiership match between Marumo Gallants FC and Chippa United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on April 12, 2023 in Polokwane.
Image: Philip Maeta

Marumo Gallants midfield workhorse Lucky Mohomi has warned that those who view them as the underdogs against Egyptian side Pyramids in the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals will eventually swallow their words.

Pyramids, the 2019 Confed Cup’s losing finalists, host Marumo at Cairo’s 30 June Stadium in the first leg of the very same competition’s last eight on Sunday (6pm SA time). 

Pyramids’ pedigree in the competition automatically makes them the favourites against Marumo, who are in the quarterfinals for the first time. However, Mohomi is convinced that their naysayers will eat humble pie, warning Pyramids themselves against underestimating them.

“I believe we have a good and strong enough team to go all the way to the final. We are going to surprise many. We’re taking the tag of being the underdogs because that’s what people are saying, but we really believe we are capable of beating any team in this tournament. We are in the quarterfinals because we deserve it, it is not by fluke that we are here,” Mohomi told Sowetan, before they departed for Cairo, yesterday.

“If Pyramids also come with the mentality that we are the underdogs and they’ll have it easy against us, they won’t know what hits them. We are strong and ready for any challenge in this competition.”

While they’ve enjoyed a purple patch on the continent, Bahlabane Ba Ntwa have been having a challenging season in the DStv Premiership, where they are facing relegation right in the face. Mohomi has explained why they have endured contrasting forms.

“You see in the Confed Cup, we are just going with the flow. We are there just to enjoy ourselves. On the other hand, in the domestic league we always feel the pressure because it's our bread and butter. In the PSL you don’t get to enjoy the moment because you have everything to lose if you don’t win games,” Mohomi said.

Meanwhile, Pyramids, are on a two-match winning streak in the Egyptian premier league, and lying third on the table behind Al Ahly and Future FC. 

Marumo will host the return leg in Soweto’s Dobsonville Stadium next Sunday.

