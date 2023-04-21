Mayambela sings praises of prospect Sifumba

Cape Town City reserve coach Mark Mayambela says prospect Luphumlo Sifumba has the character and discipline to make it to the top of the game.
The 17-year-old is touted for big things. Last year, he was the first South African footballer to join Roc Nation Sports International (an international talent and sports agency), while UK publication The Guardian put Sifumba in their list of 60 best young talent in the world.
In the past weekend, during a DStv Diski Challenge top-of-the-table clash with SuperSport United, Sifumba grabbed a brace as the teams played to a 3-3 draw.
“He's a big talent, big potential, big personality, big character...I can see a great future for him. How he trains is so amazing, how he plays the game, you'll never alter his attitude or effort,” Mayambela told Sowetan.
“He's is a player that's always looking for constant growth, constant development, for sure he's one for the future. The club wants to develop him as an elite player including other team members to lay a good foundation for them to also play in Europe.”
Mayambela said he was lucky to have been involved in Sifumba's career from an early stage. He praised the player for being disciplined, adding that having an experienced role model to look up to, who has also walked the same path, kept Sifumba motivated and hungry. He said when it came to extra training, Sifumba was self-driven and behaved-well.
“I'm blessed to be part of his career and trying to help him become a good footballer. But most importantly, also a good human being,” Mayambela said.
City will take on Maritzburg United on Sunday at the Malta Park Sports Ground (10am).
DDC fixtures
Tomorrow: Chippa United v Golden Arrows, Wolfson Stadium, 10am; Royal AM v SuperSport United, Mpumalanga Stadium, 10am; Marumo Gallants v Richards Bay, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 10am; Mamelodi Sundowns v AmaZulu; TUT Stadium, 12pm
Sunday: Orlando Pirates v Swallows, Rand Stadium, 10am; Sekhukhune United v TS Galaxy, Isak Steyl Stadium, 10am; Cape Town City v Maritzburg United, Malta Park Sports Ground, 10am; Stellenbosch v Kaizer Chiefs, Idas Valley Sports Ground, 12pm.
