Babina Noko clinch semifinal spot
Mokwana propels Sekhukhune to victory over Chippa in Nedbank Cup
Elias Mokwana was the star of the show as Sekhukhune United outshone Chippa United 2-1 to advance to the Nedbank Cup semifinals at Nelson Mandela Stadium yesterday.
Netting what is the fastest goal in the history of the Nedbank Cup, Mokwana put the visitors ahead less than 50 seconds into the game. Thanks to his quick feet, Mokwana beat Chippa left-back Azola Ntshabo to get into the box before his weakly struck shot from close range broke the deadlock...
Babina Noko clinch semifinal spot
Mokwana propels Sekhukhune to victory over Chippa in Nedbank Cup
Elias Mokwana was the star of the show as Sekhukhune United outshone Chippa United 2-1 to advance to the Nedbank Cup semifinals at Nelson Mandela Stadium yesterday.
Netting what is the fastest goal in the history of the Nedbank Cup, Mokwana put the visitors ahead less than 50 seconds into the game. Thanks to his quick feet, Mokwana beat Chippa left-back Azola Ntshabo to get into the box before his weakly struck shot from close range broke the deadlock...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos