Champs trip against stubborn Stellies
Busy schedule taking toll on Downs - Barker
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker is of the view that the pressure of winning may have got the better of Mamelodi Sundowns after they stunned them 2-1 in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal match at Athlone Stadium on Saturday.
With Sundowns having already won the DStv Premiership title, the focus was to go all the way in the Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League, where they are also in the quarterfinal. ..
Champs trip against stubborn Stellies
Busy schedule taking toll on Downs - Barker
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker is of the view that the pressure of winning may have got the better of Mamelodi Sundowns after they stunned them 2-1 in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal match at Athlone Stadium on Saturday.
With Sundowns having already won the DStv Premiership title, the focus was to go all the way in the Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League, where they are also in the quarterfinal. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos