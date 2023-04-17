×

Soccer

Co-coach says boys are free to move to greener pastures

Rashamuse takes a generous view on player development

17 April 2023 - 14:06
Sihle Ndebele Journalist

Dondol Stars co-coach Khuliso Rashamuse has made it clear they are willing to let their top performers leave for greener pastures should opportunities arise.

Dondol, who are on course to winning the Gauteng ABC Motsepe League stream, enjoyed a dream run in the Nedbank Cup until they were knocked out by Orlando Pirates via penalties after a gutsy display in the quarterfinals at Peter Mokaba Stadium at the weekend. The side from Mamelodi, Tshwane, eliminated Premiership sides SuperSport United and AmaZulu from the competition...

