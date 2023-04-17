Downs coach bows down gracefully after cup loss
Stellies were better than us – Rulani
After suffering his first loss as Mamelodi Sundowns sole coach after they were stunned 2-1 by Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at Athlone Stadium, Rulani Mokwena accepted the defeat with humility and grace.
Mokwena made no excuses after Stellies beat his side, saying their opponents were the better team on the day...
