Chiefs coach Zwane accepts Bucs cup clash with caution

Pirates on the other side reached the semifinals following a 5-4 win on penalties over giants killers Dondol Stars at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
"Its not going to be as easy as everyone thinks. Cup games are totally different to league games," Zwane told the media after the match.
"But we treat every game with respect and unfortunately this one is not like any other game. There is a lot at stake once you meet Pirates you are expected to be on top of them and make sure that you win the game.
"I think the excitement comes from knowing that we are playing Pirates that are also doing well and that will be good for SA football as well, not only about Chiefs because they are also doing well and we are finding our way up.
"I think it is going to be one game that will be very good to watch."
Zwane also doesn't think they will head into the match with the upper hand having already beaten the Buccaneers twice in the league this season.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Having already got the double over Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership this season, Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is optimistic of a triple of victories over their bitter rivals when they meet in the Nedbank Cup semifinals next month.
The two Soweto giants were drawn together in a ceremony conducted at the end of the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals schedule on Sunday at Chatsworth Stadium, after Chiefs edged Royal AM 2-1.
Chiefs won via an goal scored by Thabo Matlaba and a penalty by Yusuf Maart, while Royal defender Lesego Manganyi scored the game's opening goal.
Our opponents play a game a week, Mokwena laments after Sundowns’ cup shock
‘That was disgusting’: Dondol coach Rashamuse slams Pirates official
"Not really, as I said, league games and cup games you plan differently. Cup games you have to go all out because you want to score goals as soon as possible in the game," he said.
"With league games, sometimes you play mind games, you become a little bit consecutive, you don't want to throw in numbers, you always want to wait for the right moment.
"But unfortunately this one you have to win it so that means you have to be ready to take the game to them and make sure you force them to make mistakes and capitalize on that."
