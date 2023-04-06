Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana doesn't view the imminent arrival of two centre-backs in Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Given Msimango as a threat to his slot in the team, saying he's always embraced competition.
SuperSport United's Ditlhokwe penned a pre-contract with Amakhosi a few months ago, while TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi recently confirmed he had sold his skipper Msimango to Chiefs for the upcoming season. Ngezana is odds-on to start when Amakhosi welcome bottom-placed Marumo Gallants in a league tie at FNB Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
"They can bring more players, that's good for the team. We want to make sure Chiefs return to where it belongs. The history of this club is very rich, so it doesn't matter who comes in, as long as he'll help Chiefs,'' Ngezana said during Chiefs' media open day at their Naturena Village yesterday.
"I like a challenge. It has never been easy for me since I came here. There have always been better players to compete with but I am still here.''
Having leaked 27 goals in the DStv Premiership thus far, Ngezana has conceded they've given goals away cheaply this season. The Chiefs defender promised they're working very hard to make sure they keep it tight at the back.
The alarming rate at which Chiefs have made costly defensive mistakes is the reason they boast a lower goal difference, condemning them to fourth place on the log while they are level on points with Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United in second and third respectively.
"Giving away cheap goals has been our main problem this season. Most of the games we've lost, we lost [them] because of our own mistakes... the only team that can beat Kaizer Chiefs is Kaizer Chiefs because we've hardly been dominated but it has always been the mistakes we do that see us lose games. We are working very hard to make sure we are tight at the back, to make sure we keep clean sheets.''
Ngezana is unperturbed by looming competition from new signings
Defender says Ditlhokwe, Msimango are not a threat
Image: Darren Stewart
Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana doesn't view the imminent arrival of two centre-backs in Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Given Msimango as a threat to his slot in the team, saying he's always embraced competition.
SuperSport United's Ditlhokwe penned a pre-contract with Amakhosi a few months ago, while TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi recently confirmed he had sold his skipper Msimango to Chiefs for the upcoming season. Ngezana is odds-on to start when Amakhosi welcome bottom-placed Marumo Gallants in a league tie at FNB Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
"They can bring more players, that's good for the team. We want to make sure Chiefs return to where it belongs. The history of this club is very rich, so it doesn't matter who comes in, as long as he'll help Chiefs,'' Ngezana said during Chiefs' media open day at their Naturena Village yesterday.
"I like a challenge. It has never been easy for me since I came here. There have always been better players to compete with but I am still here.''
Having leaked 27 goals in the DStv Premiership thus far, Ngezana has conceded they've given goals away cheaply this season. The Chiefs defender promised they're working very hard to make sure they keep it tight at the back.
The alarming rate at which Chiefs have made costly defensive mistakes is the reason they boast a lower goal difference, condemning them to fourth place on the log while they are level on points with Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United in second and third respectively.
"Giving away cheap goals has been our main problem this season. Most of the games we've lost, we lost [them] because of our own mistakes... the only team that can beat Kaizer Chiefs is Kaizer Chiefs because we've hardly been dominated but it has always been the mistakes we do that see us lose games. We are working very hard to make sure we are tight at the back, to make sure we keep clean sheets.''
I laugh when people say I failed at Pirates: Sundowns coach Mokwena
Referees' calls for Chiefs are correct – Zwane
'I'd have loved to see Cassius with the U-23, not with Bafana'
Gallants not in panic mode despite jaws of relegation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos