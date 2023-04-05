We lost fortress moving to TUT, reckons Lungu

SuperSport United forward Gamphani Lungu has sounded perturbed about playing their remaining home fixtures at Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) Stadium after their home ground, Lucas Moripe Stadium, was early last month deemed unfit by the league to host matches.
SuperSport's first match at TUT Stadium is against TS Galaxy in the league on Friday (7.30pm). Matsatsantsa have never lost a league game at Lucas Moripe Stadium this season, garnering seven wins and four draws from 11 outings.
"We've never lost at Lucas Moripe this season [except for their Nedbank Cup first round tie that they lost to amateur side Dondol Stars in February], so I feel like we were doing well there. It [Lucas Moripe] was a fortress for us. Changing stadiums does play a part in the way the team performs and it's not an easy thing to do,'' Lungu told Sowetan yesterday.
"I think the field at TUT is smaller. Certain teams are suited to play on smaller pitches and others are not, so we'll have to see if we are suited or not. It's going to be something new for us but we still have to do our job, that is to win each and every game we play."
SuperSport are winless in their last two DStv Premiership fixtures with a defeat and a draw to Orlando Pirates and Chippa United respectively. Lungu, who netted the equaliser in the 1-all draw at Chippa last Saturday, has spoken about the importance of regrouping as their aim to reclaim the second spot to qualify for the CAF Champions League. The Zambian-born forward insisted they are not focusing on Pirates, who ousted them from the second spot.
"We need to regroup and focus on what we want to achieve at the end of the season, which is to qualify for the Champions League. We are not going to focus on Pirates because we believe that if we can win our games, we will finish second,'' Lungu stated.
Remaining SuperSport home games
Friday: v Galaxy
April 23: v AmaZulu
May 2: v Stellenbosch
May 13: v Chiefs
