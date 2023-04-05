Chippa eye rare double over the Bucs

Orlando Pirates may be in great form in the DStv Premiership, but that is not a concern for Chippa United ahead of their match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).
The Chilli Boys are one of the teams who have beaten the Buccaneers this season in the first round, winning 1-0 at Orlando in August.
Despite Pirates winning their last four matches across all competitions, Chippa midfielder Thabiso Lebitso remains optimistic that they can get a result or even complete a league double.
“I believe it is possible because football is unpredictable. We won against them and we still have the belief that we can beat them again,” Lebitso told Sowetan yesterday.
“If we apply ourselves well and do the right things on the day, we can win the game and by sticking to the plan and the structure, we can get something.
“Our character needs to be strong, Pirates are doing well, there is no doubt about that. What we can do is our mentality has to be on par because we play a good team.
“I won’t dwell too much on what Pirates are doing, obviously they have their own objectives they want to achieve.
“They will be a bit difficult because they are looking to finish in that second spot, so it will be a tough match, but we are looking forward to the game.”
Since Chippa coach Kurt Lentjies replaced Morgan Mammila in February, they have only lost once to AmaZulu and drawn two, while winning once.
They come into the game at the back of a 1-1 draw against SuperSport United at home this past weekend and Lebitso said they would need to build on that.
"We are positive going forward; in the past three games, we didn't get the results that we wanted as a team, but we are looking forward to the rest of the games until the end of the season," he said.
"I see the mentality is there to win the game. We drew against SuperSport, which I believe we should have won.
"But we appreciate the point and it is part of the building towards the Pirates game and the others that are coming after that. We just have to try and fix where we can towards the match on Saturday."
Chippa eye rare double over the Bucs
Chilli Boys aim to halt Bucs’ run of four wins in a row
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates may be in great form in the DStv Premiership, but that is not a concern for Chippa United ahead of their match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).
The Chilli Boys are one of the teams who have beaten the Buccaneers this season in the first round, winning 1-0 at Orlando in August.
Despite Pirates winning their last four matches across all competitions, Chippa midfielder Thabiso Lebitso remains optimistic that they can get a result or even complete a league double.
“I believe it is possible because football is unpredictable. We won against them and we still have the belief that we can beat them again,” Lebitso told Sowetan yesterday.
“If we apply ourselves well and do the right things on the day, we can win the game and by sticking to the plan and the structure, we can get something.
“Our character needs to be strong, Pirates are doing well, there is no doubt about that. What we can do is our mentality has to be on par because we play a good team.
“I won’t dwell too much on what Pirates are doing, obviously they have their own objectives they want to achieve.
“They will be a bit difficult because they are looking to finish in that second spot, so it will be a tough match, but we are looking forward to the game.”
Since Chippa coach Kurt Lentjies replaced Morgan Mammila in February, they have only lost once to AmaZulu and drawn two, while winning once.
They come into the game at the back of a 1-1 draw against SuperSport United at home this past weekend and Lebitso said they would need to build on that.
"We are positive going forward; in the past three games, we didn't get the results that we wanted as a team, but we are looking forward to the rest of the games until the end of the season," he said.
"I see the mentality is there to win the game. We drew against SuperSport, which I believe we should have won.
"But we appreciate the point and it is part of the building towards the Pirates game and the others that are coming after that. We just have to try and fix where we can towards the match on Saturday."
AmaZulu redeploy Folz to avoid payout
Sundowns can still smash 18-team PSL record, and in their form they should
Investment the catalyst of Callies' current form – Kopo
‘Screamer’ Tshabalala denies interfering with coaching at Bucs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos