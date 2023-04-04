Sundowns can still smash 18-team PSL record, and in their form they should

Sundowns in 1998-99 and 1999-2000 and Kaizer Chiefs in 1998-99 (ending as runners-up to Downs on goal difference) reached 75 points in the 18-team Premiership. The league was reduced to 16 teams after the end of the 2001-02 season.
Mamelodi Sundowns wrapping up the DStv Premiership title leaves the Caf Champions league and Nedbank Cup to play for and — also domestically — records left to try to break.
And there is one record still very much within the Brazilians’ reach that, if coach Rulani Mokwena’s team can level or break it, can really send a statement of the six-time champions’ dominance in 2022-23.
Downs, on 59 points, can reach a maximum 80 if they win their remaining seven games, meaning they can still break or equal the 75-point record for the old 18-team Premier Soccer League (PSL). They can drop four points and beat it, or five points and level it.
Barring a sudden loss of form that would come as a shock, given their winning form for months now, they seem almost certain to steam right through the 16-team record set by Pitso Mosimane's Sundowns in 2015-16. Downs need 12 points to level that mark or 13 to pass it.
