"That's what I would have loved to see, but SA, our beloved country... let's talk about what is happening where we are and what level we are at.
"We just have to be very careful not to make too much noise," said Mokwena.
"We are not a country that is known to produce world-class talent at a very young age and there must be reasons for that. It should not be, but we don't have talent, there must be a reason why our players only reach a level of performance a little bit later.
"But football nations produce 16 and 17 years olds that are ready to perform at this level. But why don't we do that? It should be our questions and sometimes we overhype, we see one good game and all of the sudden this one is ready.
"Mokwena added that he has not spoken to Broos to discuss his players, but that he is always available if he needs to have a conversation with him.
Mokwena says youth team needed youngster more than senior team
'I'd have loved to see Cassius with the U-23, not with Bafana'
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has questioned Hugo Broos' selection criteria after he named youngster Cassius Mailula in the Bafana Bafana squad that played Liberia in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) back-to-back qualifiers last month.
Mokwena feels the 21-year-old, who has been a revelation for the Brazilians this season, with some scintillating performances, should have been playing for the U-23 and help them to qualify for their junior Afcon.
Mailula has scored 14 goals and provided four assists in 25 matches across all competitions for Masandawana and this led to Broos calling him for the qualifiers.
"I would have loved to see Cassius with the U-23, not with Bafana. I would have loved to see him with his age group going to Congo and helping the team to qualify," Mokwena explained to the media after their goalless draw with Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday.
Mokwena on how Sundowns can avoid ‘Man City syndrome’ in Caf knockouts
"That's what I would have loved to see, but SA, our beloved country... let's talk about what is happening where we are and what level we are at.
"We just have to be very careful not to make too much noise," said Mokwena.
"We are not a country that is known to produce world-class talent at a very young age and there must be reasons for that. It should not be, but we don't have talent, there must be a reason why our players only reach a level of performance a little bit later.
"But football nations produce 16 and 17 years olds that are ready to perform at this level. But why don't we do that? It should be our questions and sometimes we overhype, we see one good game and all of the sudden this one is ready.
"Mokwena added that he has not spoken to Broos to discuss his players, but that he is always available if he needs to have a conversation with him.
Mokwena ‘very proud’ as Sundowns on a high topping Caf log and winning PSL
"I just respect his space. He knows that if he needs to speak to me about anything I'm available," he said.
"I try to support the national team as much as I can by watching the performances of the players. After the game in Orlando, I gave the players feedback about the performance individually and also tried to help with the motivation to make sure that they are at a very good level to go to Liberia and win.
"I do the best with the little bit of influence that I have but I don't want to go too much into his space because I know what it is to be a coach and how lonely the job is."
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos