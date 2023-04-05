AmaZulu redeploy Folz to avoid payout

AmaZulu’s decision to make coach Romain Folz their technical director, instead of sacking him amid the side’s poor form, looks like a well-calculated ploy to avoid paying him out after they oddly gave him a new three-year deal recently.
Yesterday, AmaZulu released a statement confirming Folz had been redeployed to the role of the technical director, with assistant coach Ayanda Dlamini assuming the head coaching role until the end of the season. Apart from drubbing Kaizer Chiefs side 4-0 in January, AmaZulu have always been awful under Folz, hence the club’s decision to tie him down to June 2026 was always a strange decision.
The statement read: “AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu has announced changes to the club’s head coach role, with assistant coach Ayanda Dlamini appointed interim head coach, while Romain Folz has been redeployed to the role of technical director, advising the president on the technical aspects of AmaZulu’s Vision 2032.”
The new arrangement is likely to frustrate Folz to resign and by doing so, AmaZulu would’ve dodged the bullet of paying him out for the remainder of his contract. Last week Sowetan pointed out that AmaZulu had painted themselves into a corner with Folz’s new lengthy deal just two months before the end of the season. Yesterday’s developments have just substantiated the assertion.
Folz reached a new low when his Usuthu were eliminated by minnows Dondol Stars from the Nedbank Cup last month, having also had lost the MTN8 final to Orlando Pirates in November last year. Folz’s last match was a shock defeat to lowly Swallows at the weekend.
Usuthu find themselves four points away from the relegation zone and Zungu has pinned Usuthu’s survival hopes on Dlamini. The Usuthu head honcho maintained Folz would still play a prominent role behind the scenes, saying he will not interfere with Dlamini’s job.
“[Dlamini’s] his mandate is to fight for the remaining 18 points that are on offer. With Folz, there are many aspects that we want to continue with from him. I have retained him as a technical director, primarily to advise the president on the technical aspects of vision 2032 until the end of the season. He will be expected not to interfere with the day-to-day running of the team,”' added the statement.
Folz’s record at AmaZulu
Games played: 19
Wins: 4
Defeats: 6
Draws: 9
