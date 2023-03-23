Ofori welcomes Chaine competition

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori isn't feeling threatened by the emergence of Sipho Chaine in his absence, insisting as senior players they support the 26-year-old shot-stopper.
Ofori is on the road to full fitness, having been ruled out by a knee injury he sustained in Pirates' 1-all stalemate against AmaZulu in a league game at Orlando Stadium in October 14 last year. It's the same injury that saw the 29-year-old keeper being omitted from Ghana's World Cup squad late last year.
Despite joining from Chippa United only on transfer deadline day last September, Chaine has already established himself as one of Pirates' top-performers, capitalising on Ofori's absence.
Ofori opened up about Chaine's meteoric rise, reiterating the No.1 jersey isn't about individuals.
"We motivate him [Chaine] because this spot [the No.1] isn't about the individuals. People were there before we came, so when we are not there someone else must continue.
"It's not about one person...you can't be greedy and be thinking about yourself only,'' Ofori said at the MTN8 Goals For Charity Funds Disbursement event at Little Rose Centre in Kliptown, Soweto, yesterday.
"The most important thing is the success of the club, so we also talk to Sipho, motivating him to say, 'keep on growing and keep focused'. He's been doing well and that's the most important thing for the club."
Ofori also feels indebted to Buccaneers chairman Irvin Khoza for giving him a shoulder to cry on when he was dealing with the agony of missing the World Cup.
"I thank Orlando Pirates, my family and the chairman [Khoza]. I remember the encouragement he gave me. He said a few things to me that lifted me up...he said to me, 'life isn't only about winning, sometimes you lose as a person and that builds you as a man'. So now I am focused on my recovery so that I will continue doing what I love, which is to play football,'' Ofori reflected.
As the MTN8 champions, Pirates donated R80,000 worth of food and hygiene products to Little Rose, a non-profit organisation that houses over 140 children from age one to six.
Ofori welcomes Chaine competition
Injured Bucs keeper on the mend
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Staff
