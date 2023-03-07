Folz wary of Dondol Stars

After watching Dondol Stars upset SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup when they won 2-1 in the first round, AmaZulu coach Romain Folz has warned that they have no business taking them lightly.
Dondol will host Usuthu in the last 16 of the knockout competition at TUT Stadium tomorrow at 7.30pm, eyeing another Premiership scalp.
“We know what they can do. We watched their game against SuperSport United and also a few of their matches in their league. We went to scout them in person just like we did for our previous opponents,” Folz told the media after their 2-0 victory over Chippa United on Sunday at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
“It is a good team with good players and it will be up to us to be up for the occasion.”
As they head to this match at the back of that impressive victory, Folz said it is important that they maintain their consistency now.
“We are happy that we didn’t concede and we defended well. But we have more games coming in the cup and the league and we want to do better,” he said.
“Wins are always welcome any moment of the season or any day of the week. No matter what is coming after wins it is always welcomed.
“So, the preparations are already underway and we take cup games like league matches no matter who we are facing, we are not underestimating anyone or overpraising anyone.
“We approach every game with the same dedication and focus and we are not going to show any difference no matter whether it is a league or cup.”
Meanwhile, Chippa coach Kurt Lentjies said he would give other players a chance in their match against Mpheni Home Defenders at home on Saturday following their defeat to AmaZulu.
“Now the focus shifts to the Nedbank Cup on Saturday. I have to look and maybe change a bit of personnel here and there to give other guys a chance to get onto the field as we did in this match, so we will take it from there,” Lentjies said.
Nedbank Cup Fixtures
Tomorrow: Dondol v AmaZulu, TUT, 7.30pm.
Friday: Sekhukhune v Spurs, Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm.
Saturday: Chippa v Home Defenders, Nelson Mandela Bay, 3pm; Arrows v Royal, Princess Magogo, 3pm; Pirates v VFA, Orlando, 8pm.
Sunday: Galaxy v Stellenbosch, Mbombela, 3pm; Chiefs v Casric Stars, FNB, 6pm.
Folz wary of Dondol Stars
Coach says consistency is vital for Usuthu
