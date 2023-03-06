Raging Ten Hag slams Man United as ‘unprofessional’ for Liverpool meltdown

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag called his side's performance “unprofessional” after their worst league loss since 1931 on Sunday, 7-0 to Liverpool at Anfield.

“The result is quite obvious. It's unprofessional,” said Ten Hag, whose side had been riding high a week ago after winning the League Cup final against Newcastle United, with talk of them making a late push for the Premier League title.

Trailing 1-0 after Sunday's first half, United unravelled after the break.