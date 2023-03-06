Nobody is perfect – Mokwena on claims that Mbule, Jali arrived at training drunk

Amid damning reports that midfielders Sipho Mbule and Andile Jali came to training intoxicated in isolated incidents, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has insisted it is his duty is to protect his players even if they go astray, implying the reports may be true.
Despite the allegations of coming to training drunk, Mbule still featured in Sundowns' 1-all draw away to Stellenbosch on Sunday, where he conceded a penalty that resulted in the host scoring the equaliser. Iqraam Rayners scored the late penalty, cancelling out Cassius Mailula's strike.
Jali wasn't part of the match-day squad in Stellenbosch. It was the third game in a row that Jali isn't included in the playing squad, having also not formed part of the squad against Marumo Gallants in the Nedbank Cup last 16 match and against Al Ahly away in the CAF Champions League. Jali's contract lapses at the end of the season, while Mbule's expires in June 2025.
"If you are looking for negatives about my players, you won't find them. I have two responsibilities; the first responsibility I have for the club... protect Mamelodi Sundowns, number two, I have to protect my players... those are two very important responsibilities.
"Before I am a coach, I am a human being and before they are players, they are human beings. We have to be very careful sometimes not to go in the side where we affect the person by targeting the professional... it's very important. I don't want to go into too much details because at the end of the day, things that happen at the club are for the football club to deal with and there are so many internal things that happen at every single football club. Like in corporate or like at any other job, nobody is perfect."
Next up for the Brazilians is the Champions League Group B clash against Al Ahly at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
