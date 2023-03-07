Hunt wants more from Lepasa after rare brace

Despite Zakhele Lepasa scoring a brace in SuperSport United 2-1 victory over Golden Arrows on Sunday at Lucas Moripe Stadium, coach Gavin Hunt still wants more from the striker.
Lepasa, who is on loan from Orlando Pirates until the end of the season, registered his first brace in the Premiership to help the Tshwane side maintain their second place on the DStv Premiership log table. Knox Mutizwa scored for Arrows late in the second half.
“I said to him when he came that he doesn't have the best scoring record in his career, but there are a lot of things that we need to work on,” Hunt told the media after the match.
“And if he is going to play for us, we will be a different type of team. He has to do better, he knows that.
“He was better in the first half, [in the] second half even though he scored two beautiful goals, we need more from him and I said he will get more opportunities to score if he works hard.”
Asked if he will try to convince the club to sign Lepasa permanently when his loan deal ends, Hunt said he would love to.
“In football, I can’t get involved in off-the-field stuff. I mean, I have my say on what should or should not happen, but it is not up to me to do these types of things,” he said. “It will be decided by the board. I will just do my best with the players, that's what it is.”
SuperSport's next match will be away to Pirates on March 18 and Hunt said they will have to continue with their momentum.
“We just have to keep going. I mean we have eight games remaining, four at home and we have Pirates next away and as long as things are done accordingly we will be fine.”
Meanwhile, Arrows coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi feels had they converted some of the chances they created, they would have got something out of the match.
“I must say as much as I’m disappointed with the results, we were looking for a double and the worst scenario could have been a draw, but I’m happy with the effort that the players have put in because they tried and we could have got something.”
Hunt wants more from Lepasa after rare brace
Coach uncertain if on-loan striker will stay at SuperSport
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Despite Zakhele Lepasa scoring a brace in SuperSport United 2-1 victory over Golden Arrows on Sunday at Lucas Moripe Stadium, coach Gavin Hunt still wants more from the striker.
Lepasa, who is on loan from Orlando Pirates until the end of the season, registered his first brace in the Premiership to help the Tshwane side maintain their second place on the DStv Premiership log table. Knox Mutizwa scored for Arrows late in the second half.
“I said to him when he came that he doesn't have the best scoring record in his career, but there are a lot of things that we need to work on,” Hunt told the media after the match.
“And if he is going to play for us, we will be a different type of team. He has to do better, he knows that.
“He was better in the first half, [in the] second half even though he scored two beautiful goals, we need more from him and I said he will get more opportunities to score if he works hard.”
Asked if he will try to convince the club to sign Lepasa permanently when his loan deal ends, Hunt said he would love to.
“In football, I can’t get involved in off-the-field stuff. I mean, I have my say on what should or should not happen, but it is not up to me to do these types of things,” he said. “It will be decided by the board. I will just do my best with the players, that's what it is.”
SuperSport's next match will be away to Pirates on March 18 and Hunt said they will have to continue with their momentum.
“We just have to keep going. I mean we have eight games remaining, four at home and we have Pirates next away and as long as things are done accordingly we will be fine.”
Meanwhile, Arrows coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi feels had they converted some of the chances they created, they would have got something out of the match.
“I must say as much as I’m disappointed with the results, we were looking for a double and the worst scenario could have been a draw, but I’m happy with the effort that the players have put in because they tried and we could have got something.”
Rulani welcomes a point, readies for Al Ahly
Nobody is perfect – Mokwena on claims that Mbule, Jali arrived at training drunk
Raging Ten Hag slams Man United as ‘unprofessional’ for Liverpool meltdown
I will have my players’ back: Mokwena opens up on Sundowns’ Mbule and Jali
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos