Mbule, Jali alleged to have arrived drunk at Sundowns training

Mamelodi Sundowns were rocked recently when two of their big-name stars, Andile Jali and Sipho Mbule, arrived for training at their base at Chloorkop, allegedly under the influence of alcohol.
Two reliable sources, who did not want to be named, said there had been two incidents.
The sources said Bafana Bafana international Mbule, 24, who had a history of misdemeanours at former club SuperSport United, was sent home from a training session about two weeks ago because he arrived apparently inebriated.
The midfielder last played in Sundowns’ 3-2 Nedbank Cup last-32 win against Richards Bay at Loftus Stadium on February 7, where he was man of the match. His disappearance from the team sheet has sparked speculation about a disciplinary issue.
Before the team’s departure last week for their 2-2 Caf Champions League group stage draw with Al Ahly in Cairo on Saturday night, 32-year-old former Bafana midfield star Jali reported at Chloorkop allegedly under the influence of alcohol.
One source said he believes Jali, who was a star player at Downs in 2021/2022 but is battling for game time this season, is frustrated that the club does not want to release him from the remaining months of his contract so that he can join Kaizer Chiefs, who have shown interest in signing him.
In August 2020, during the lockdown for Covid-19, Jali was at loggerheads with former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane when he reported for their training camp at Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg under the influence of alcohol.
“There have been incidents of ill-discipline recently and this has the potential to disrupt the dressing room,” one of the sources said.
“Players behave in an unusual manner for different reasons but ill-discipline is something that is not tolerated at this level.”
Downs coach Rulani Mokwena was asked at a media conference on Tuesday about the mysterious absence of Mbule from the Brazilians’ line-up in recent weeks.
“Unfortunately Sipho is suspended for the next match so he’s not in contention. But one game at a time and we’ll see how we can go with Sipho leading up to Stellenbosch [Downs’ away league match on Sunday].”
Attempts since Wednesday to obtain comment from Sundowns’ media department were unsuccessful. Downs legal and commercial executive Yogesh Singh could not be reached.
Attempts to reach Mike Makaab — the agent, who represents both players — were also unsuccessful.
