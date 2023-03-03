After suffering a 0-1 defeat to Cape Town City at home last weekend, Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter is demanding an immediate response from his players when they visit Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium tomorrow (5.45pm).
Truter was critical in that defeat as he felt his players seem to select which matches they want to perform and urged them to have the right attitude tomorrow.
“Thankfully, we have a full squad available for selection and there are guys who are knocking heavily on the door, training very hard to get back into the team,” Truter said.
“And with that quality and intensity, I can’t ask for more. Right now everybody is ready to go and preparations have been good. Royal AM at home is not an easy team to play against.
“But also taking into consideration our last result against Cape Town City, we would have loved to take all three points.
“Playing in KwaZulu-Natal is going to be tough, so we have to be really selective and good in our approach, but preparations so far so good.”
Despite the setback last week, Truter is pleased with the progress his side has made since he took over last December, but said that they can still get better.
“The performances are getting better and better and I’m quite impressed with the progress we made so far,” he said.
“But six wins out of 10, I would have preferred eight out of 10 and to really see the quality that we have in this team. Quality not just in terms of football but in terms of learning and progressing, there is not much I can complain about except for the results maybe.
“But I can’t fault the players for their effort and being open-minded and also giving input into training sessions.”
In the first round, Royal won 1-2 away and will be looking for a double tomorrow. They have shown some improvement under coach John Maduka and will want to build on that.
Truter positive Sekhukhune will bounce back at Royal
Coach says full squad is now available for selection
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
