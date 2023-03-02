“It is going well so far working with these players here at SuperSport. I am enjoying the treatment that they are giving me, the respect that they have shown me, and I don’t have any complaints. I am just enjoying myself out there on the field as a coach and trying to add value.”
Retired Maluleke takes baby steps into coaching at SuperSport under Hunt
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
It is baby steps for Jabulani Maluleke, but he is slowly finding his feet in his new coaching journey at SuperSport United, under Gavin Hunt's tutelage.
Maluleke, who has retired after a nomadic career with clubs such as Black Leopards, SuperSport and Polokwane City, has been roped in by Hunt to help with the club's midfielders.
An underrated but talented attacking midfielder who was lethal in dead-ball situations, Maluleke has returned to United as under-19 head coach. He also serves as an apprentice with the senior team under head coach Hunt, assistant coach Andre Arendse and goalkeeper coach Grant Johnson.
“I am coaching the under-19s, but also join the first team to help,” said the man better known to former teammates and SuperSport players and coaches as ‘Mavotja’. This as United prepared to meet Golden Arrows in the DStv Premiership at Pretoria's Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.
“To be a coach is a new chapter for me, a new environment for me, and I am enjoying it. So far it’s been a good experience, but we will see how far it goes and where this journey takes me. It has been my ambition to help the kids and produce more stars.”
Maluleke played professionally for about 20 years, winning one league championship with SuperSport. He turned his back on the game on his terms and with no regrets.
“I have officially retired now and I am a coach. I enjoyed my time as a football player and I don’t have any regrets because I have done my part. I had to step aside to give the youngsters who are coming through a chance to prove themselves.
“It is going well so far working with these players here at SuperSport. I am enjoying the treatment that they are giving me, the respect that they have shown me, and I don’t have any complaints. I am just enjoying myself out there on the field as a coach and trying to add value.”
Maluleke said he could not have asked for better mentors than Hunt, Arendse and Johnson, who are vastly experienced.
“They are playing an important role in my coaching career ... they are guiding me. They are showing me how it’s done. Sometimes you need guidance to go forward in life.
“I thank them for welcoming me with warm hands and for the opportunity they have given me. I just have to learn from them because they are more experienced than me in coaching.”
Maluleke went on to say that his primary objective is to produce quality players for the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC).
“I am taking it one game at a time. For now I am working and learning about the development with the under-19s. I just have to focus on my role as a junior coach and produce players for the DDC and first team. If I achieve that, I'll be the happiest man.”
