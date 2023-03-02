×

Soccer

Video assistant referee high on PSL and Safa agenda

02 March 2023 - 10:30
Neville Khoza Journalist
Former referee and PSL general manager Andile Ace Ngcobo. File photo.
Image: Tsheko Kabasia

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) new general manager, Andile “Ace” Ncobo, has promised to assist Safa to successfully implement the video assistant referee (VAR) in SA.

Ncobo, whose return to the league was announced on Tuesday evening, previously held the position of PSL general manager from 2008 until his resignation in 2009.

Speaking to Marawa Sports Worldwide on Wednesday, the former referee said the PSL, together with Safa, will work hard to curb the challenges that are facing Safa and the PSL with the absence of VAR.

“Of course the league is going for VAR and they want to have it and know that the newly appointed chairperson of the national referees committee, recently retired referee Victor Gomes, he wants us to have it,” Ncobo told Robert Marawa.

Ncobo said that before implementing VAR, they will need to take referees for training as a rule by Fifa.

“At this moment, even if you can take any of the referees, except those of course who have been exposed to VAR on the national level, if you can take any of the referees and put them behind the machine they will be able to give us that service,” he said.

“Anyway, Fifa will not allow us to have VAR until the referees have gone into the required training. So what we can commit to is that from the side of the league we are ready and willing to assist Safa.

“There is a strong willingness from the executive of the league to have VAR like yesterday. I know because I have had conversations with Victor Gomes, the CEO [Tebogo Mothlanthe] and Abdul Ebrahim and everyone that I speak with wants VAR.

“I had a conversation with the president of Safa Danny Jordaan. He wants VAR.”

Safa hasn’t confirmed when the VAR system will be implemented as there are many steps that need to be taken first.

