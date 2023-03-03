Dismay as Bay’s purple patch fizzles out

While admitting they are feeling down, Richards Bay midfield workhorse Abel Mabaso sees no need to panic amid the side’s slump in form.
Bay, who started the season like a house on fire, are winless in their last five league fixtures with three consecutive defeats and two draws. The Natal Rich Boyz host Kaizer Chiefs at King Zwelithini Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm).
“I won’t lie, the mood isn’t good because we are losing. We are all upset that we are losing games but at the same time we take the positives from the games we’ve lost. The good thing is that we always create chances. If we can defend well, I am optimistic that we’ll start winning matches again. There’s no need to panic,” Mabaso told Sowetan yesterday
Mabaso views their poor run of form as a phase that will pass. The 31-year-old utility midfielder reckons their purple patch early in the season had to do with the fact that they were an unknown team after being promoted.
“Every team goes through a rough patch. I believe we’ll overcome this rough patch. Yes, we started the season brilliantly but now other teams know how we play, hence we find it a bit difficult to win. Being a closed book at the start of the season worked in our favour because our competitors took us lightly and they didn't know how we played but they've since figured us out,”' Mabaso explained.
At some point, Bay were second on the table. Mabaso has maintained their ambition has always been to avoid relegation, saying finishing second would be a bonus. Mabasa also narrated why their game against Chiefs was crucial, highlighting they were still treating it like any other.
“Since we are a new team in the Premiership, we’ve always said that the main objective is to save our status. Finishing second would just be a bonus for us,” noted the Bay midfielder.
“Our game against Chiefs is very important because we are level on points [they both have 31 points], so the winner will gain that advantage to pull through on the table. However, the approach will be the same... we don’t play occasionally but we play football matches.”
Fixtures
Today: Swallows v Pirates, Dobsonville (7.30pm).
Tomorrow: Bay v Chiefs, King Zwelithini (3.30pm); Royal v Sekhukhune, Chatsworth (5.45pm); Maritzburg v CPT City, Harry Gwala (8pm).
Sunday: Chippa v AmaZulu, Nelson Mandela Bay (3.30pm); Marumo v Galaxy, Free State (3.30pm); Stellenbosch v Sundowns, Danie Craven (3.30pm); SuperSport v Arrows, Lucas Moripe (5.45pm).
Image: Darren Stewart
