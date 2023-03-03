×

Soccer

Tlisane urges AmaTuks to be more clinical

Motaung reckons finishing will be key in push for promotion

03 March 2023 - 08:52
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Tlisane Motaung, coach of University of Pretoria.
Tlisane Motaung, coach of University of Pretoria.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

With nine matches left in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, University of Pretoria coach Tlisane Motaung has asked his players to start collecting points immediately to revive their promotion aspirations.

AmaTuks are in seventh place on the NFD log with 29 points, 14 behind first-placed Polokwane City. Motaungs side, which played to a 1 -1 draw with NB La Masia on Wednesday and that did not aid their bid to close the gap on the sides in the playoff places. 

However, Motaung is optimistic about their chances of promotion and stressed the need to be clinical in matches and convert their chances. 

“At this stage, I believe, instead of hammering, we need to focus on the positives and create chances. We just need to close at the back, and then we are good to go,” Motaung said to the Tuks media department.

“I’m never worried about our opponents; I’m worried about ourselves and the chances we create. Our play is dynamic and direct. My worry is more about whether we will take those chances and not necessarily the opponent,” he said.

On Sunday, AmaTuks will take on Venda FA at the Tuks Stadium (3.30pm). Motaung sees this as a chance to collect points and mount their promotion charge. 

“We need to get points if we are serious about challenging the three teams that are on top.

“We have to be ruthless if we want to get closer, , or else we might find ourselves wanting. The Venda match is important for us to collect points, we have to convert our chances and be very sound at the back,” Motaung said. 

NFD midweek results:

NB La Masia 1 - 1 Pretoria University, Venda FC 1 -1 Casric Stars, Magesi 0 - 2 Polokwane City, Platinum City Rovers 1 - 1 JDR Stars, Pretoria Caillies 2 - 1 Black Leopards, Baroka  2 - 3 Cape Town Spurs, Hungry Lions 1 - 1 All Stars, TTM 1 - 2 Uthongathi. 

NFD fixtures (all times 3.30pm): 

Tomorrow: Casric Stars v Magesi, Solomon Mahlangu Stadium; All Stars v Platinum City Rovers, Tsakane Stadium; Baroka v NB La Masia, Baroka FC Village; JDR Stars v Uthongathi; Soshanguve Giant Stadium; Hungry Lions v Cape Town Spurs, Windhoek Draught Park Stadium. 

Sunday: TTM v Polokwane City, Dr Molemela Stadium; Black Leopards v Pretoria Caillies, Thohoyandou Stadium; Pretoria University v Venda FA, ABSA Tuks Stadium.

