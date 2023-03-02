Shalulile scores hat-trick as Sundowns crush Gallants in Nedbank Cup

Mamelodi Sundowns rose above the reported scandals of players’ disciplinary issues in their camp to book their place in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Marumo Gallants at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

Peter Shalulile scored a controversial hat-trick while Gallants’ only goal was a stunner from Boitumelo Pheko.

Hours before the game, SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE published a story about Sundowns being rocked by incidents of two of their big-name stars, Andile Jali and Sipho Mbule, allegedly arriving for training at their base at Chloorkop under the influence of alcohol. Other media reports suggested that a certain first team player tested positive for an illegal substance.