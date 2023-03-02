×

Soccer

Nomadic life taking toll on Marumo players - Mdaka

‘Things would be much better if we were based in one place’

02 March 2023 - 08:07
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Marumo Gallants FC interim coach Raymond Mdaka.
Image: Philip Maeta

Free State Stadium will be the fourth venue to be used by Marumo Gallants as their backyard this season, having also played their home fixtures at Peter Mokaba, Royal Bafokeng and Dobsonville stadiums.

Marumo host reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup last 16 tie at Free State Stadium tonight (6pm). Bahlabane Ba Ntwa caretaker coach Raymond Mdaka has conceded the nomadic life is overburdening them. Mdaka is expected to continue leading Gallants as coach Dylan Kerr is still waiting for his work permit.

I cant dispute that moving from one place to another is taking its toll on the players. Things would have been far much better if we were based in one place. Travelling is tiring... even if you travel from Polokwane to Gauteng, Mdaka told the media in a virtual conference yesterday.

Some of the things are beyond our comments as the technical team and thats the situation we find ourselves in at the moment.

Marumos itinerant situation is also exacerbated by their participation in the CAF Confederation Cup. They played USM Alger in Algeria on Sunday, losing 2-0. Marumo played their first Confed Cup Group A tie against Libyan side Al Akhdar at Sowetos Dobsonville Stadium, where they won 4-1 on February 12.

They took the game to Soweto because CAF didnt inspect Royal Bafokeng Stadium as at the time the Rustenburg venue was undergoing renovations.

On facing Sundowns, the Marumo interim coach sounded fazed by the quality they boast, highlighting its difficult to profile individuals as you cant be sure who theyll field since they have many players.

When you are playing Sundowns, you cant definitely say how the XI will look like because they have a lot of playing personnel... good quality. The only thing you need to focus on when youre preparing to play them is how they play because they can play whoever they want but their style of play will remain more or less the same, Mdaka explained. 

Nonyane promises Sundowns war in cup encounter

Marumo Gallants' Lehlohonolo Nonyane believes their recent clashes with Mamelodi Sundowns were close contests, expecting the Brazillians to know that ...
Sport
35 minutes ago

Hunt banks on 'winnable’ home games

With nine matches remaining and five of them at home, SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has urged his players to take full advantage as they look to ...
Sport
40 minutes ago

SuperSport attacker Zakhele Lepasa opens up on sickening social media abuse

SuperSport United striker Zakhele Lepasa has developed such a thick skin that social media trolls don’t faze him anymore.
Sport
15 hours ago

Stay or go? Big name Kaizer Chiefs stars who face an uncertain future

Kaizer Chiefs have a number of big name players whose contracts end in June and who will have started the negotiating process to renew or move on.
Sport
17 hours ago

