Soccer

Lepasa explains why he asked for loan move from Pirates to SuperSport United

I wanted to regain confidence, says SuperSport striker

01 March 2023 - 14:15
Neville Khoza Journalist
SuperSport United players Zakhele Lepasa and Bradley Grobler during the SuperSport United media day at Megawatt Park on March 01, 2023 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

SuperSport United striker Zakhele Lepasa has explained the decisions that led him to ask for a loan move from Orlando Pirates on the final day of the January transfer window deadline.

The 25-year-old struggled to make an impact at Pirates, which saw him going out on loan for the third time in his career.

Speaking on the sideline during SuperSport media day on Wednesday, Lepasa said the reason he asked for a loan was that he needed to play regularly to regain his confidence.

“I’m the one who went there and asked for a loan and the club didn’t agree, they didn’t want I think it dragged the whole of January,” Lepasa said.

“But I asked for it because I thought I needed to play a bit more so I could gain my confidence back. Being back and forth playing then three games you don’t play then you play, you don’t know where your career is going, so that’s why I asked for a loan.

“I still have a lot of years left at Pirates, so I just thought about it that every year the same thing will happen.

“Probably when the season ends they will bring three more strikers then you will always be down there, you push yourself, but with one mistake you are out.”

Despite still having a contract with the Buccaneers, Lepasa said going back to the Soweto Giants was not on his mind as his focus was on helping SuperSport achieve their target.

“It doesn’t work out for me that’s why I’m saying I’m not thinking of going back to Pirates as such,” he said.

“For me, it is just to focus here and work hard because football only changes your life if you are on the field, not on the bench.

“Honestly, at the moment, I’m not thinking of going back or what will happen at the end of the season, for me is to try and focus and try to help here.

“When the transfer window opens again, we will see what happens if I have to go back or not. It will also depend on what I want for myself and what’s available.”

