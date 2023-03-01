Sundowns wary of Gallants under Kerr

As Mamelodi Sundowns shift their focus from the CAF Champions League to the Nedbank Cup, coach Rulani Mokwena expects an improved Marumo Gallants when the two teams clash in the last 16 fixture at Free State Stadium tomorrow (6pm).
Mokwena feels Gallants' confidence has improved a lot since they changed coaches, with Dylan Kerr working behind the scenes while he still awaits his work permit.
Since the change of technical team, Gallants won four and lost once in five matches, which is why Mokwena feels they will head into this match with their confidence high.
“We have to change mode now and we go to the cup game against a very good side, a side that got very good players and of course, now change of coaches with Dylan involved,” Mokwena told the media through a virtual press conference yesterday.
“Someone I have a lot of respect for, a team that is also growing in confidence and in quality particularly with the stimulation with the Confederation Cup and then of course the experienced players.
“The likes of Letsie Koapeng, Lehlohonolo Nonyane, Lucky Mohomi, Celimpilo Ngema ... and these are very good players with a lot of good quality. It should be a good cup game and we are looking forward to the match.”
Sundowns head into the match at the back of a hard-fought 2-2 draw with Al Ahly in the Champions League group match away this past weekend.
And they want to continue with their dominance in the domestic competition by going all the way and defending the Nedbank Cup title.
“We always have confidence in our team and confidence in our players going into every competition trying to win,” he said.
“So, our feeling is wanting to win not just the Nedbank Cup but every competition and we are in the three that are still available for us this season, and we will do what we can to win them.
“But we also look at the season where we are very proud of what we have done. We are proud of the evolution and the growth of the team and very proud of where we are and if you look at the growth and development of most of our players, [such as] Ronwen Williams, there is incredible improvement and development.
“Mothobi Mvala has incredible improvement and development, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana and Thapelo Morena have a lot of maturity. Teboho Mokoena's performance has been incredible and consistent, Neo Maema’s growth has been incredible, Cassius Mailula also... and other players.”
Sundowns wary of Gallants under Kerr
Rulani expects strong team in last 16 Cup fixture
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
