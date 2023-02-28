Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter has been impressed by Sibusiso Vilakazi’s attitude and urged management to sign him.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns and TS Galaxy player has been training with Ba Bina Noko for a week and looks set to sign with the team anytime.
Truter said he is a big admirer of the midfielder and he will be a good addition to the club if the management agrees to sign him.
“Vila is a good professional. He is training well, scoring in games in training as well. But yeah he will be a definite plus to have in our squad,” Truter said.
“I am saying it’s a plus but now both parties have to agree, you understand?
“It’s a bit of a process with signing on the dotted line and joining a club, but with what happened to him he is also assessing the situation and seeing what we are all about.”
Vilakazi saw his contract with Galaxy terminated earlier this month after he fell out with coach Sead Ramovic, who said the player was not showing enough commitment.
And the 33-year-old five-time Premier Soccer League champion could provide more depth and experience to Ba Bina Noko, who also have the likes of Daniel Cardoso, Linda Mntambo and Edwin Gyimah at the club should he sign.
Indications are that he could be given until the remainder of the season with an option for another if both parties are happy.
“At the moment it is a case of both parties assessing,” Truter continued. “With what happened at his previous club, you also just don’t want to go to any club. He has to make sure that he fits in at the same time as any player that comes in. We have to make sure that he fits the profile that we are looking for as well.”
Sekhukhune CEO Jonas Malatjie could not be reached for a comment .
Vila set to sign with Sekhukhune after impressing Truter
Coach says he is a big admirer of the midfielder
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
