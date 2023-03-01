South Africans are dreaming mostly of snakes, followed by dogs and lions, Google search data has revealed.
Dream insights platform ThePleasantDream.com analysed Google search data of January 2023 to determine which animal dreams are the most popular in the country. Google keyword planner was the primary tool used.
In South Africa, dreams of snakes ranked at the top, with a 5,400 search volume.
Dreaming about dogs and lions each had a search volume of 1,900, followed by dreams of spiders at 1,300.
According to ThePleasantDream.com, snakes represent personal growth, renewal and transformation.
They also denote the presence of poisonous or toxic elements that induce fear and insecurity and calls for inner healing, health and wellbeing.
South Africans are dreaming of snakes, dogs and lions, Google data shows
Image: 123RF
Image: ThePleasantDream.com
“When people dream about a dog, it indicates they have someone around them with whom they can place their complete trust. This person will help them grow into good human beings. The dream symbolises a person's need to feel guarded and stay safe from people who may cheat them.”
Dreaming about a lion “can indicate one’s risk-taking attitude and determination to complete a quest”.
Dreams about spiders represent the creativity that lies ahead. However, the spider also represents fear and insecurities that lurk along the way.
R350 grant, Riky Rick and load-shedding: Here's what you searched for the most this year
Psychiatrist Dr Nereida Gonzalez-Berrios said as dreams are aligned with events in life and animals are a part of our ecosystem, seeing them in dreams is natural. “Therefore people might be searching for their meanings and hence the Google search data.
“Dreaming of wild animals can make you feel liberated and independent, like a wild animal in its natural habitat. However, every animal signifies something unique about your waking life.
“If you wish to figure out more about these dreams, you must recollect the details and seek professional help to dive deeper.”
In recent months there have been several media reports about the discovery of snakes in South African homes, pit bull attacks and lions on the loose.
TimesLIVE
