Under pressure Zwane is never alone, says Dove

Kaizer Chiefs defender Edmilson Dove has told how as players they never let coach Arthur Zwane feel the heat alone.
Before winning Saturday’s Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium, where Dove was named Man of the Match, Zwane was incurring the wrath of the Amakhosi faithful as he had recorded a measly two wins from seven league outings with four defeats and one draw.
“This team is more about family, not individuals. When the coach is under pressure we are also under pressure. We always fight for one another. Even when things go wrong, the coach is always optimistic and he never stops motivating us. As players, we have the coach’s back. We understand that we’re playing for a big club and pressure is part and parcel of that,” Dove told Sowetan yesterday.
The 28-year-old Mozambican also reflected on their derby win, saying it was significant to make their supporters happy by beating traditional foes Pirates. Chiefs have since shifted focus to Richards Bay, whom they face at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
“The Soweto derby is always special and we knew it was important to bring smiles on our supporters’ faces because they have been there for us even when the chips were down,” Dove said.
Chiefs have now won five derbies in a row and that has made many believe the Glamour Boys take the fixture against Pirates more seriously than other games. Dove begged to differ.
“No one has ever gone into a game aiming to lose. People should understand that games are different and the dynamics are different as well,” Dove said.
“We treat all the games the same way but sometimes we don’t get the desired results, that’s the nature of football. When you win people have less to say but when you lose they will start saying a lot of things.”
The Chiefs defender understands they need to guard against underestimating Natal Rich Boyz, who have gone five league games without a win with three successive defeats and two draws.
“Richards Bay are a very good team. I think as a new team they have surprised many, so we need to be cautious not to be overconfident. They have experienced players and they are a very organised side, so we’ll have to go there and dig deeper.”
Under pressure Zwane is never alone, says Dove
Defender says players support coach
Image: Lefty Shivambu
