AmaZulu look to snap winless streak in derby

AmaZulu will be desperate to end their four-match DStv Premiership winless run when they host city rivals Royal AM in a Durban derby at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (8pm).
Since their impressive 4-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs last month, Usuthu have failed to win, drawing three and losing their previous match 1-2 to TS Galaxy at home.
Those results saw them drop to 11th on the league table with 24 points from 20 matches and are three ahead of second from the bottom Maritzburg United.
Usuthu coach Romain Folz, who saw his contract extended by further three years last week, admitted that they could not afford to drop more points at this stage of the season.
“You can lose games, it is part of football as long as the team is better than us, so it has not been a case,” Folz told the media.
“But we gave them the win and those are the losses that I cannot accept and in most of the games, we have been dominating.
“So we need to start getting the results now, otherwise it will be late, so we need to start now until the end of the season.”
In their first fixture played last month, home side Royal AM came out tops after winning 2-0 at Chatsworth Stadium. Folz however insists they are not motivated by revenge, but to win and move away from the danger zone.
“When you are in a position like we are in, which we are not happy, the motivation has to be high regardless of anything. It is a game we have to win and we need to be strong in our performance,” he said.
“So the motivation is high. They are a good team with good players and play good football.
“So expect that they will give their best performance and it will be up to us to win the match just like it was in the previous one.
“If we came to the party and scored the chances we created, it was a game we should have won. Even though we conceded two, we should have scored more.
“So we have to look at ourselves in a mirror and ask ourselves questions about what we need to do to get back to winning ways.”
Royal are coming into this match at the back of a 1-1 draw with SuperSport United in their last game and will be eager to bounce back to winning ways as well.
Fixtures
Tonight: SuperSport v Maritzburg, Lucas Moripe, 7.30pm.
Tomorrow: Chiefs v Pirates, FNB, 3.30pm; Richards Bay v Stellenbosch, King Zwelithini, 5.30pm; Sekhukhune v CPT, Peter Mokaba, 5.30pm; AmaZulu v Royal AM, Moses Mabhida, 8pm.
Sunday: Chippa v Swallows, Nelson Mandela Bay, 3.30pm.
AmaZulu look to snap winless streak in derby
Folz pushes for victory against Royal AM
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
