'Sundowns clashes with Al Ahly have become Africa's biggest fixture'

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango says their encounters with Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League are becoming the biggest fixture in the continent.
The two giants will renew their rivalry tomorrow when they meet at the Al Salam Stadium (9pm) in Cairo, Egypt. Sundowns and Al Ahly have met eight times, both have won three times and played two draws. The tension between the two clubs heightened during Pitso Mosimane’s tenure at Al Ahly, with both sets of fans providing a hostile atmosphere.
Downs and Al Ahly are in group B along with Cameroon's Coton Sport and Al Hilal of Sudan. The South African champions are currently top of the group with six points after two matches, while Al Ahly are third with zero points on the board after playing one game so far.
Onyango, who has been a regular feature in the battles between the two, believes this game is fast becoming the biggest in the continent.
“It’s always a very interesting game when we play Al Ahly. I think it’s becoming one of the biggest clashes in the African continent in terms of the Champions League,” Onyango told the Downs media department this week.
“Playing Al Ahly, especially away from home, is always a tough encounter, right from the airport, to the hotel to the stadium to the training. They are one of the powerhouses in African football.
“For us, we need to stay focused on our game and try and win if possible because we know when we win it gets us to nine points and one step close to the quarterfinals.”
The Ugandan shot-stopper says they know a win will see them put one foot in the last eight.
“Ten points or 11 points guarantee you a place into the quarterfinals. We want to win all the games in the group to get momentum going to the quarterfinals. The most important thing is for the club to qualify for the quarterfinals,” he said.
Meanwhile, Marumo Gallants will continue their CAF Confederations Cup run on Sunday, when they visit USM Alger at the Nelson Mandela Stadium (9pm).
'Sundowns clashes with Al Ahly have become Africa's biggest fixture'
Our sights are on Champs League quarterfinals, says Onyango
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango says their encounters with Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League are becoming the biggest fixture in the continent.
The two giants will renew their rivalry tomorrow when they meet at the Al Salam Stadium (9pm) in Cairo, Egypt. Sundowns and Al Ahly have met eight times, both have won three times and played two draws. The tension between the two clubs heightened during Pitso Mosimane’s tenure at Al Ahly, with both sets of fans providing a hostile atmosphere.
Downs and Al Ahly are in group B along with Cameroon's Coton Sport and Al Hilal of Sudan. The South African champions are currently top of the group with six points after two matches, while Al Ahly are third with zero points on the board after playing one game so far.
Onyango, who has been a regular feature in the battles between the two, believes this game is fast becoming the biggest in the continent.
“It’s always a very interesting game when we play Al Ahly. I think it’s becoming one of the biggest clashes in the African continent in terms of the Champions League,” Onyango told the Downs media department this week.
“Playing Al Ahly, especially away from home, is always a tough encounter, right from the airport, to the hotel to the stadium to the training. They are one of the powerhouses in African football.
“For us, we need to stay focused on our game and try and win if possible because we know when we win it gets us to nine points and one step close to the quarterfinals.”
The Ugandan shot-stopper says they know a win will see them put one foot in the last eight.
“Ten points or 11 points guarantee you a place into the quarterfinals. We want to win all the games in the group to get momentum going to the quarterfinals. The most important thing is for the club to qualify for the quarterfinals,” he said.
Meanwhile, Marumo Gallants will continue their CAF Confederations Cup run on Sunday, when they visit USM Alger at the Nelson Mandela Stadium (9pm).
No holds barred as Soweto titans collide
I don't consult ex-Bucs - Maela
Caleb thrives in pressure on him
Zwane keeps his cool in midst of heat
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos