Soccer

Usuthu's Maluleka none the wiser on warming bench

Midfielder optimistic AmaZulu can finish in top four

23 February 2023 - 08:54
Neville Khoza Journalist
George Maluleka of AmaZulu FC.
George Maluleka of AmaZulu FC.
Image: Darren Stewart

After an impressive start to his career at AmaZulu this season, midfielder George Maluleka is now finding it hard to make a starting line-up and he is not sure why he is not playing regularly like before.

Maluleka moved to Usuthu at the beginning of the season from Mamelodi Sundowns and has revived his career, having featured 21 times across all competitions.

But he has been struggling recently, having been in and out of the squad and sometimes coming in as a sub.

“I don’t know why I have not been playing. The coach (Romain Folz) can answer that. Maybe it is because of tactics. I have been pushing all the time,” Maluleka told the media yesterday.

“Knocks here and there, but maybe the coach can explain better. As I said, I don’t know why I’m not playing enough.

“But with more games remaining, I feel like I can still contribute more to the team.”

With Usuthu being inconsistent in the DStv Premiership under Folz, the 34-year-old midfielder feels as players they need to take responsibility as well.

Since their famous 4-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs last month, Usuthu have failed to register a win in their last four league matches, drawing three and losing once to TS Galaxy this past weekend.

“We take accountability all the time because we are part and parcel of the team, whether we do well or not, we need to take responsibility all the time,” he said.

“We are second to the coach, so we need to take full responsibility. But we need to keep pushing even though things are not going our way. We need to keep pushing until the end.”

Usuthu are 11th on the table with 24 points from 20 matches and lead second from the bottom Maritzburg United by three.

They will host their provincial rivals Royal AM at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, desperate to end their winless run, and Maluleka is optimistic that they can still finish in the top four.

“We can still finish higher in the league. There are still a lot of games to play and it’s going to be tough because at this stage everyone wants to collect points.

“So, it is a tight spot, but it’s possible.”

Fixtures

Tomorrow: SuperSport v Maritzburg, Lucas Moripe, 7.30pm.

Saturday: Chiefs v Pirates, FNB, 3.30pm; Richards Bay v Stellenbosch, King Zwelithini, 5.30pm; Sekhukhune v CPT, Peter Mokaba, 5.30pm; AmaZulu v Royal AM, Moses Mabhida, 8pm.

Sunday: Chippa v Swallows, Nelson Mandela Bay, 3.30pm.

