I don't consult ex-Bucs - Maela

Orlando Pirates skipper Innocent Maela sees no need to seek Soweto derby tips from previous club players, insisting he relies on his teammates with captaincy experience for help.
Pirates entertain bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs in a league fixture at FNB Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm). Maela, who has already played 12 Soweto derbies in the past, feels the Sea Robbers have enough sagacity within the team to depend on their legends in big games like the derby. No current Pirates player has featured in more Soweto derbies than the 30-year-old Maela.
“I don't consult with our former players before derbies because we have enough leadership within the squad. If I need any help, I consult with my teammates. We have a number of players who were captains at their previous clubs [Nkosinathi Sibisi and Philip Ndlondlo were skippers at Golden Arrows and Marumo Gallants], so we are covered in terms of having those needed leadership traits and understanding of big games,'' Maela said during the derby's media conference at Wanderers Country Club in Illovo yesterday.
Going into this epic clash, Chiefs and Pirates boast a contrasting run of forms.
Chiefs have two wins in their last seven league outings with four defeats and a draw, having lost 3-2 to Arrows in their last tie last Sunday.
Conversely, Pirates have fared better in their last seven league games with four wins and three defeats with their last game a 2-1 win over Maritzburg. Maela doubts form will count for anything.
"Yes, winning our past few games has helped us with confidence and our camp is a happy environment but we're not counting on that. In derbies, we all know that current form counts for nothing. The hard-working team on the day has a better chance of winning,'' Maela said.
Pirates may be in better form than Chiefs but Amakhosi have won the last four official derbies. Maela has insisted they are not driven by revenge.
"We're not going into matches thinking about revenge. The games Chiefs won against us are in the past and we are not talking about them anymore,'' Maela reiterated.
I don't consult ex-Bucs - Maela
‘Hard-working team on the day will win’
Image: Lefty Shivambu
