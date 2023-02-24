Polokwane aim to conquer all to return to PSL

Motsepe Foundation Championship table toppers Polokwane City intend to win all their remaining matches in a bid to return to the top flight.
After 19 games played, City have secured 40 points and will look to continue picking up points with 11 games left in the season. Their closest challenger for pole position is Casric Stars, they are in second place with 38 points.
City assistant coach Phuti Mohafe says they want to maintain their winning momentum and hope Casric run into some stumbling blocks in their next five matches.
“The target is to win every match that we are playing, Casric is there, they are tough customers and they are winning their matches. They are now playing in a tough group, it’s a group that we went through in the last five matches. So, now we have recovered and I hope we will keep it like this,” Mohafe told the media in Polokwane.
City is yet to lose a match when playing at home this season, in their last game they defeated All Stars 2-1. Sinethemba Badela, the All Stars coach, said teams will be lucky to walk away with something when playing against City because the team does not allow any filming of matches and always gets dubious decisions.
“I didn’t like what happened at the end of the game, first we got a penalty and they don’t give it, and then there was no control of the game. The whole game they got corners that were not corners, and fouled when they weren't supposed to ,” said Badela after their midweek loss to City.
“It started with the opposition not allowing our analyst to record the game, already that tells you something. You expect the game to be fair, but it was not the first time something like this happened, the league needs to do something about it.
“If you come here and get anything, you are very lucky because they don’t allow the analyst to come in and a las a result, things do not turn out as they should,” he said
All Stars are set to take on Venda FA tomorrow at the Thohoyandou Stadium (3.30pm) while City will play Hungry Lions on Sunday at Windhoek Draught Park Stadium (3.30pm).
NFD Fixtures (all times 3.30pm):
Today: Platinum City Rovers v Uthongathi, Olen Park.
Tomorrow: Casric Stars v JDR Stars, Solomon Mahlangu Stadium; Cape Town Spurs v Black Leopards, Athlone Stadium; NB La Masia v TTM, Bidvest Stadium; Baroka v Pretoria University, Baroka Village; Venda FA v All Stars, Thohoyandou Stadium.
