Caleb thrives in pressure on him

Joining Kaizer Chiefs at a time when there is pressure to end their eight-year trophy drought and deliver results, striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana says he thrives under pressure as he is used to it.
Bimenyimana joined the Amakhosi at the beginning of the season and settled in quickly and scored seven goals.
And although he has not scored since he netted against Golden Arrows on December 31, the 25-year-old Burundi international said injuries contributed to his struggles as he battles with fitness.
“Chiefs are a big club and I love pressure because I have been playing in the big clubs before, so the pressure is there to motivate you and you work hard and deliver good results,” Bimenyimana told the media yesterday.
“On my side, I have been injured before sometimes and when I stay consistent I scored seven goals and I’m looking forward to getting fit again and keep going.”
After missing the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates last year due to a thigh muscle strain injury, Bimenyimana is looking forward to making an appearance tomorrow at FNB Stadium at 3.30pm.
“Like I always say, we play the derby to win it, no matter what, and I think if we stick to the game plan we can win this game,” he said.
Meanwhile, Chiefs midfielder Keagan Dolly, who has been blamed by many supporters for the Amakhosi's poor run, said he takes full responsibility as one of the senior players.
“I feel like a lot of times if the team is not doing well the blame comes to me, but I take it. I’m one of the senior players. I come with experience and it is part of the game. I need to soldier on,” he said.
With the derby coming tomorrow, Dolly added that this was the opportunity for them to win to get their confidence back as they looked to finish in second place.
“If we loo at the past games that we played against them, we won four in a row but at the end of the day, it is about the game on Saturday and not the past.
“It’s about who wants it more and who will apply themselves and it is an opportunity for us to get closer to the second position. We are going there for three points and we know winning this game will give us the confidence to keep on grinding results until the end of the season.”
Caleb thrives in pressure on him
We play the derby to win it, vows Burundi striker
Image: Philip Maeta
