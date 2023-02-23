Highly-rated Richards Bay goalkeeper Salim Magoola is flattered by being linked to Kaizer Chiefs but remains focused on Natal Rich Boyz.
Last week Sowetan gathered that Chiefs had earmarked Magoola for next season. The Ugandan has been one of Bay’s standout performers, with some even throwing his name in the hat for the Goalkeeper of the Season.
Only Mamelodi Sundowns’ Ronwen Williams boasts more DStv Premiership clean sheets (14) than the 27-year-old Natal Rich Boyz shot-stopper, who has three fewer, in what is his maiden season in the South African Premiership.
“Everyone wants to play for big clubs in the country but when you’re contracted to a certain club, your focus should always be on helping that club. So, I am not focused on what could be the next step in my career because I have to help my club Richards Bay finish in a good position come the end of the season,” Magoola told Sowetan.
“I still have a year left on my contract and I am happy to be with Richards Bay but I can’t lie and say I am not flattered by hearing stories that big teams like Chiefs are noticing me.”
Magoola also tipped Williams to win the Goalkeeper of the Season gong, insisting he was concentrating only on helping Bay achieve their goals rather than chasing individual glory.
“Ronwen is a good goalkeeper. I feel he has a great opportunity to win these awards, especially given that he has more clean sheets and he has conceded fewer goals [just six in the league]. I am more concerned about helping the club achieve their goals than trying to win individual awards. Our goal is to remain in the top eight until the end,” the Bay shot-stopper said.
Magoola joined Bay from second-tier side Pretoria Callies at the start of what is also the KZN side’s first season in the elite league.
From shot-stopper to show-stopper
Magoola modest about Chiefs interest
Image: Darren Stewart
