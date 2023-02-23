“I am dumbfounded by the tone of this interview. I trained Sibusiso Vilakazi for many years competitively and consistently for plus 6 years,” Mosimane replied on a story about Ramovic’s remarks on Villa on Twitter.
Speaking on sportscaster Robert Marawa’s multi-platform show on Wednesday, Vilakazi, who won five league titles during his six-year trophy-laden spell at Chloorkop, told how his child’s illness affected him, highlighting he thought Ramovic wasn’t accommodating and sympathetic.
Vilakazi expected some compassion from Galaxy coach
Daughter's health condition weighed Villa down
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
One of the most decorated footballers in SA, Sibusiso “Villa” Vilakazi, has given a sense that he felt like TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic was inhumane when he opened up to him about his daughter’s epilepsy condition.
Galaxy terminated Vilakazi’s contract early this month. Ramovic cited lack of commitment in training as the main reason they let Villa go. The Rockets tactician did not reveal the former Mamelodi Sundowns star was being affected by his four-year daughter’s illness. Ramovic’s comments that Vilakazi wasn’t training well angered his former coach Pitso Mosimane. The two coaches were then involved in a back-and-forth argument.
“I can’t control his [Ramovic’s] views and what he sees. I don’t know what space he is in personally and how that could have affected his decision-making. My daughter was diagnosed with epilepsy and she would have seizures between 10pm and midnight and that happened towards the end of the year last year,” Vilakazi narrated.
“I feel like this whole situation made the coach write me off. I made it clear to the coach what was happening with my daughter but it’s like he’d forgotten about the topic. I thought he and the other coaches I spoke to would take it to the president [Tim Sukazi], but that didn’t happen. I don’t think they really made the president aware of my situation. I couldn’t take it to the president myself because that would have been unethical of me.”
From shot-stopper to show-stopper
Usuthu's Maluleka none the wiser on warming bench
Focused SuperSport not worried about Soweto derby
What drives the Soweto derby to be the mega event it is
