Fixtures
Tomorrow: Spurs v Baroka, Athlone, 3pm; Maritzburg v Chiefs, Harry Gwala, 7.30pm
Saturday: Black Cross v VFA, Dr Molemela, 3pm; Arrows v Callies, Princess Magogo, 3pm; Stellenbosch v Swallows, Danie Craven, 3pm; Mpheni Home Defenders v Clarewood JPM, Thohoyandou; All Stars v Pirates, Milpark, 8pm.
Sunday: AmaZulu v Tornado; King Goodwill, 3pm; Galaxy v Amavarara, Milpark, 3pm; Mkhambathi v Casric Stars, Harry Gwala, 3pm; CPT v Royal AM, Cape Town, 6pm
Maduka hopeful Royal will repeat last season's feat
Coach banks on work relationship with players
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
With most of the players he worked with before at Royal AM still there, coach John Maduka is optimistic that he can replicate the same performance they displayed last season.
Maduka rejoined Royal last week after a short spell with Maritzburg United and got off to a perfect start in his second spell when his side beat Golden Arrows 2-1.
It was under Maduka that Thwihli Thwahla enjoyed their best performance before he left to join Maritzburg.
“Most of the players that I left are still there, only a few who are new,” Maduka told the media.
“So, it is good they know how I work and I know what to expect from them; it becomes easy for me and them as well to work together as a team.
“Obviously, the pressure will always be there. We did well last season and we have pressure to try and take the team to another level.”
Maduka highlighted consistency as something he needs to get right first with the players.
Royal AM sign former Pirates captain Happy Jele
Thwihli Thwahla will face Cape Town City in the Nedbank Cup last 32 at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday (6pm).
