Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has blamed injuries of some of his key players for being inconsistent in the DStv Premiership this season.
Only twice this campaign had Amakhosi managed to register successive victories and after their impressive win over Royal AM last week, they went on to draw their match against TS Galaxy on Sunday despite playing with a one-man advantage.
Zwane feels long-term injuries to key players such as Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Khama Billiat, Reeve Frosler, Dillan Solomons and Cole Alexander affected their rhythm.
“I think we have been unfortunate when it comes to injuries and consistency this season,” Zwane told the media during the Nedbank Cup press conference yesterday. Amakhosi will face Maritzburg United in the last 32 match on Friday at Harry Gwala Stadium. The clash at Maritzburg is realistically Chiefs' last chance to claim some silverware as defeat would mean their long wait for a trophy enters the ninth season.
“Whenever we go to the third game, if not the second one, we would lose a key player due to injuries or unforeseen circumstances. So, we’ve been very unfortunate when it comes to that." he said.
“Then we'll have to reshuffle the team again. So, it is a worrying factor and it looks like sometimes we don’t even know what you are doing in terms of our starting XI.
“We keep on changing. We lost two players in one game [Solomons and Frosler against Royal]. It’s been the story of our season to be unfortunate about that.
Zwane blames injuries for Chiefs' inconsistency
Cup tie at Maritzburg could be make or break for Amakhosi
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images
“We can’t focus on that. We have to focus on the positives that we’ve done so far because those have worked for us and we will keep on doing that.”
Against Galaxy on Sunday, Amakhosi lacked creativity in the final third despite dominating the match and Zwane insisted he doesn’t struggle with teams that apply low blocks.
“We played against too many of them [with low blocks] where we managed to penetrate and were still able to create scoring opportunities,” he said.
“We were just unfortunate not to take them and most of the teams would have realised that you can’t just play open games against us because we can easily punish you.
“But it tells you that we are in the right direction compared to where we were and where we are.
“Previously, teams would go pound for pound and believe they could beat Chiefs. Even the TS Galaxy coach came and said we had to sit back, we didn’t have a choice.”
