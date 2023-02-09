“And that means you have to do more, you have to be consistent and you have to work very hard to stay grounded and continue to try to push. And be better in every single game.”
Mokwena is also hoping to have Themba Zwane back to full fitness ahead of this match on Saturday. Zwane missed Sundowns' win over Richards Bay with an unknown injury and Mokwena is optimistic he will be available.
“We are waiting for a diagnosis from the scans and I can’t give you an accurate answer, but it is not as serious as it looked,” Mokwena said.
“He is an important player for us and the captain of the team. You may have seen recently that even if Denis Onyango is on the pitch, he still keeps the armband.
“He is important for the team because he has so much confidence, he is a very good player and hopefully, he'll back sooner than later. Other injuries are Haashim Domingo and Lebohang Maboe. Terrence Mashego has started to train again, but Abdelmounaim Boutouil is still not available for selection.
“We have a few injuries but have to make do with what we have. It is good that the rest of the players are putting up their hands for places.”
Downs aim to take domestic form to CAF football
Al-Hilal to provide runaway leaders with test after local clubs failed
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
With a place in the Nedbank Cup last 16 secured and a DStv Premiership title almost secured, Mamelodi Sundowns have shifted their focus to the CAF Champions League group phase opener against Al-Hilal, where they are aiming for a perfect start.
Sundowns will host the Sudanese in their crucial opener at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday (3pm), looking to translate their domestic form to continental football.
And while they have been unstoppable in the DStv Premiership matches and continue breaking records, coach Rulani Mokwena said they don’t have time to celebrate wins as they are focused on the Sudanese side.
“How long do we have, we got 24 hours, sometimes a little bit less because already we are training on the pitch,” Mokwena explained to the media following their 3-2 win over Richards Bay in the Nedbank Cup last 32 on Tuesday.
“We don’t have time to celebrate victories and records because there are no trophies on any of those at the moment. We will celebrate trophies ... that’s why we are here. We are here to win trophies and not to make records or to win games, but to win trophies.
Rulani reckons his Downs job was God-given
“And that means you have to do more, you have to be consistent and you have to work very hard to stay grounded and continue to try to push. And be better in every single game.”
Mokwena is also hoping to have Themba Zwane back to full fitness ahead of this match on Saturday. Zwane missed Sundowns' win over Richards Bay with an unknown injury and Mokwena is optimistic he will be available.
“We are waiting for a diagnosis from the scans and I can’t give you an accurate answer, but it is not as serious as it looked,” Mokwena said.
“He is an important player for us and the captain of the team. You may have seen recently that even if Denis Onyango is on the pitch, he still keeps the armband.
“He is important for the team because he has so much confidence, he is a very good player and hopefully, he'll back sooner than later. Other injuries are Haashim Domingo and Lebohang Maboe. Terrence Mashego has started to train again, but Abdelmounaim Boutouil is still not available for selection.
“We have a few injuries but have to make do with what we have. It is good that the rest of the players are putting up their hands for places.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos