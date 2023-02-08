Davids also refused to read much on Chiefs inconsistency, saying it’s a problem for all the teams except for runaway log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
“It’s not only Chiefs’ problem, all the teams in the league except for Sundowns are not consistent. They (Chiefs) are a very good team. We don’t take them lightly, we give them the respect they deserve, and I think we need to commend them for the work they are doing.”
Fixtures
Tonight: SuperSport v Dondol Stars, Lucas Moripe, 7.30pm; Sekhukhune v Liver Brothers, Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm
Friday: Spurs v Baroka, Athlone, 3pm; Maritzburg v Chiefs, Harry Gwala, 7.30pm
Saturday: Black Cross v VFA, Dr Molemela, 3pm; Arrows v Callies, Princess Magogo, 3pm; Stellenbosch v Swallows, Danie Craven, 3pm; Mpheni Home Defenders v Clarewood JPM, Thohoyandou; All Stars v Pirates, Milpark, 8pm.
Sunday: AmaZulu v Tornado; King Goodwill, 3pm; Galaxy v Amavarara, Milpark, 3pm; Mkhambathi v Casric Stars, Harry Gwala, 3pm; CPT v Royal AM, Cape Town, 6pm
Maritzburg won’t give Chiefs free path to glory
Davids aware Ke Yona is Chiefs’ only viable cup
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
With the Nedbank Cup the only remaining trophy Kaizer Chiefs can win this season, Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids expects them to come out firing as they will be desperate to end their eight-year trophy drought.
The Team of Choice will host the Soweto giants at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday (7.30pm).
But Davids said they were also not going to sit back and allow Amakhosi to dictate the match as they also had their ambitions.
“This is the competition they [Chiefs] will really focus on since they are playing for silverware and they will be playing to win, so you can expect an end-to-end game where both teams will be playing for the result,” Davids told the media in a press conference in Durban yesterday.
“I don’t think there is a team that will sit back and try to absorb pressure or hold on to a draw. We are not playing for extra time, we will try to win the match ... so it will be an interesting match.”
While the main priority for Davids is to save the club from relegation, he said a match like Chiefs' will also help improve their team and build momentum ahead of their league clash against Orlando Pirates next week.
“We know the league is the ultimate focus, but on the other hand a good performance can help build your team,” he said.
“But we will approach it like we have approached other matches. We approach the game to win it. We don’t go to any match to play for a draw because it doesn’t help us in a situation we are in.”
Chiefs coach Zwane non-committal on Billiat’s awkward contract negotiation
Davids also refused to read much on Chiefs inconsistency, saying it’s a problem for all the teams except for runaway log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
“It’s not only Chiefs’ problem, all the teams in the league except for Sundowns are not consistent. They (Chiefs) are a very good team. We don’t take them lightly, we give them the respect they deserve, and I think we need to commend them for the work they are doing.”
Fixtures
Tonight: SuperSport v Dondol Stars, Lucas Moripe, 7.30pm; Sekhukhune v Liver Brothers, Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm
Friday: Spurs v Baroka, Athlone, 3pm; Maritzburg v Chiefs, Harry Gwala, 7.30pm
Saturday: Black Cross v VFA, Dr Molemela, 3pm; Arrows v Callies, Princess Magogo, 3pm; Stellenbosch v Swallows, Danie Craven, 3pm; Mpheni Home Defenders v Clarewood JPM, Thohoyandou; All Stars v Pirates, Milpark, 8pm.
Sunday: AmaZulu v Tornado; King Goodwill, 3pm; Galaxy v Amavarara, Milpark, 3pm; Mkhambathi v Casric Stars, Harry Gwala, 3pm; CPT v Royal AM, Cape Town, 6pm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos