'I can't complain about losing Ditlhokwe via pre-contract'
Matthews accepts defeat at his own game
By Neville Khoza - 02 February 2023 - 14:04
That Thatayaone Ditlhokwe signed a pre-contract with Kaizer Chiefs doesn’t bother SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews, who vowed to give full support for the defender in his last five months with the club.
Ditlhokwe signed a pre-contract with Chiefs last month and will be able to join them at the end of the season...
'I can't complain about losing Ditlhokwe via pre-contract'
Matthews accepts defeat at his own game
That Thatayaone Ditlhokwe signed a pre-contract with Kaizer Chiefs doesn’t bother SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews, who vowed to give full support for the defender in his last five months with the club.
Ditlhokwe signed a pre-contract with Chiefs last month and will be able to join them at the end of the season...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos